Nigeria: 2027 - Youth Minister Urges Ondo APC Members to Mobilise for Direct Primaries

Minister of Youth Affairs, Ayo Olawande, has called on APC members in Ondo State to mobilise and turn out in large numbers for the upcoming direct primary election, saying unity is key ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists, Olawande said he is working with party leaders and stakeholders to secure President Bola Tinubu's re-election, citing "visible developmental strides" and increased federal presence in the state.

Olawande said, "The achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu speak for themselves, and Ondo State has been a direct beneficiary of his commitment to national development."

He listed ongoing federal projects in the state, including the dualisation of the Akure-Ore and Akure-Ado roads, the establishment of a teaching hospital in Akure, and support for the FUTA Teaching Hospital.

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Olawande said these projects reflect the administration's commitment to improving infrastructure and healthcare delivery in the state.

The minister also pointed to Ondo's representation in the Federal Executive Council, noting that for the first time, the state has three serving ministers, alongside additional ambassadorial appointments.

He described the forthcoming primaries as critical to consolidating the administration's gains and urged members to "stand united to ensure the President returns to office to continue the good work he has started."

According to him, "For the first time in our history, Ondo State has three members in the Federal Executive Council.

"This is unprecedented. It shows the president's belief in our capacity and our role in building the Nigeria of our dreams," he said.

The minister maintained that the development underscores the confidence of the Tinubu administration in the state's political leadership and contributions to national governance.

He further urged party members to turn out in large numbers for the forthcoming direct primary election, describing it as critical to consolidating what he termed the gains of the current administration.

"We are ready. Ondo State is ready. We will stand united to ensure that the President returns to office to continue the good work he has started," Olawande affirmed.