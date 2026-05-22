Nigeria: LP Offers Free Nomination Forms to Aspirants in Nasarawa State

Lafia — The chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Nasarawa State, Alexander Umbugu, has said that expression of interest and nomination forms are free for all aspirants contesting under its platform, as this will ease the burden of aspirants who are willing to serve the people and not the other way round, where politicians borrow huge sums of money to run for elective positions only to find a way of recovering corrupt practices in office.

Umbugu made this known on Friday while interacting with journalists: that the party belongs to all Nigerians irrespective of their economic status, hence its logo, which is that of a family (Papa, Mama, pikin).

He said, "If you look at our logo, it is Papa, Mama and pikin. The people you are seeing, not all their fingers are equal. We want to treat them as if they don't have money like other people; they should come to our party, and we are going to do the needful for them to come and contest. We have done that in 2023; many people won the election under the Labour Party free of charge."

"Today we are here to present forms to our aspirants who have the intention to conduct the 2027 general election with me. We have the form from the governorship nomination form, expression of interest form, House of Reps Senate expression of interest form, House of Assembly expression of interest form and nomination forms. We call on our people to come, those who are aspiring under the platform of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State," he stated.

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According to him, it is rare for other political parties to collect one million naira for the House of Representatives, Senate or governorship, as some charged as high as 10 million in the last election and are currently pegging it at about 25 million.

"How can someone get that kind of money? If the person gets to that position, he will not care to work for the people; he will want to make returns on his investments, so in the Labour Party we are looking at how people will come so that we offer the dividends of democracy to the people," he explained.

The state chairman, who is loyal to the Abure's leadership of the party, said despite the court ruling which gives victory to the Nanadi's camp, they are certain that the Supreme Court will handle it differently by restoring Barr. Julius Abure as the rightful chairman of the party.

He added that his executive was constituted after a congress which took place on December 2nd, 4th and 6th, 2025, as he remains the state party chairman, adding that the party will conduct a primary election to field candidates for all positions beginning with the bye of Nasarawa North Senatorial District to replace Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, whose seat was declared vacant following his death.