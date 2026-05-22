Nigeria: Presidential Primary - Oborevwori Visits Emerhor, Rallies Massive Votes for Tinubu

Delta State Governor and Coordinator of the Presidential Primary Election in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged leaders, stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to mobilise massively and ensure overwhelming votes for President Bola Tinubu in the party's Presidential Primary Election scheduled to hold nationwide, Saturday.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge on Friday during a visit to the founding leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, at his Evwreni country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Addressing party leaders and supporters during the visit, the governor expressed confidence in the strength of the APC structure in Delta State to deliver at least 390,000 affirmation votes for President Tinubu.

He maintained that the party possessed the numerical strength and grassroots mobilisation capacity needed to secure overwhelming votes and support for President Tinubu.

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According to him, Delta APC currently boasts of over 470,000 registered party members and should be able to produce substantial participation during the exercise.

"We know our strength as a party in Delta State. We have over 470,000 members and we expect massive turnout. We are determined to deliver strong numbers because this exercise is important for the unity and future of our party," Oborevwori said.

The governor recalled the support he received during his affirmation as the APC governorship candidate, where party members across the state overwhelmingly voted him, adding that President Tinubu deserved even greater support and more votes.

"You affirmed me as sole governorship candidate with over 345, 000 votes. This one is for Mr. President and he deserves more because he is the leader of the party," he said.

Oborevwori used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of discipline, respect for party hierarchy and loyalty to leadership, warning that political organisations that fail to uphold internal order and authority often struggle to remain united and effective.

He stressed that sustainable political success could only be built on collective responsibility, mutual respect and adherence to established leadership structures.

The governor maintained that party members must recognise and respect constituted authority at all levels, insisting that leadership remained critical to building a strong and victorious political platform.

According to him, party supremacy and internal discipline remain fundamental principles that should guide members, particularly during critical political processes such as primary elections.

"A political party without discipline, without respect for leadership and without regard for authority cannot move forward. Leadership must be respected because that is what provides direction and stability for any organisation," Oborevwori said.

He further urged stakeholders to remain united and avoid actions capable of undermining party cohesion, noting that APC's strength in Delta depended largely on members working together for a common purpose.

Responding, APC founding leader in Delta State, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, commended Governor Oborevwori for what he described as purposeful leadership and efforts at strengthening the party since joining the APC.

Emerhor who is Chairman APC Ughelli North Leaders Council, particularly praised the governor for demonstrating humility and respect toward elders and party leaders, describing those qualities as essential attributes of enduring political leadership.

"Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is one governor who respects elders so much. We have fought for this party for years and we thank God for his coming to provide leadership and direction," Emerhor said.

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He stressed that effective political leadership required consultation, inclusiveness and respect for party structures, insisting that no aspirant or contestant should participate in party processes without proper engagement with party leaders and stakeholders.

"A leader provides direction. Political activities cannot succeed without consultation and respect for established structures. Leadership matters because it brings organisation and stability," he added.

Emerhor assured the governor of the commitment of APC leaders and faithful in Delta State to work assiduously toward delivering substantial votes for President Tinubu during the Presidential Primary Election.

He said: "We are standing fully behind you because you have been leading us well and we will work hard to deliver more votes for President Bola Tinubu".