Nigeria: Oborevwori's Emergence Signals Renewed Hope for Delta APC - Majemite

22 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Chief Faith Majemite, the Oniemo of Agbon Kingdom, has congratulated the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, on his emergence as the party's flag bearer, describing it as a defining moment for the future of Delta State.

In a statement made available to the media, Majemite said Governor Oborevwori's emergence reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership capacity, grassroots connection, and commitment to the growth and advancement of Delta State.

According to her, Governor Oborevwori has continued to distinguish himself through purposeful leadership, people-oriented policies, and a clear vision for infrastructural development, youth empowerment, economic expansion, and improved welfare for Deltans.

"His track record of service, experience in governance, and dedication to inclusive development stand him out as a leader prepared to consolidate on existing progress while opening new opportunities for the people of Delta State," she stated.

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Majemite expressed confidence that the APC candidate possesses the competence, political experience, and administrative capacity required to drive sustainable development across all sectors of the state economy.

She also commended the maturity, unity, and democratic spirit displayed by other APC aspirants and candidates during the process, noting that their collective efforts have strengthened the party ahead of the governorship election.

Majemite congratulated all APC candidates across the state on their successful emergence and urged party faithful to remain united, focused, and committed to the shared goal of delivering good governance to the people.

"The task ahead requires unity, sacrifice, and collective determination. I urge all members and stakeholders of our great party to rally behind our candidates as we work together for a stronger and more prosperous Delta State," she added.

She further prayed for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for Governor Oborevwori and all APC candidates as preparations begin for the forthcoming elections.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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