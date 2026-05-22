West Africa: Wanamdel Raises Concerns Over Delayed Investigation Into Assault On Member

press release

The West Africa Network of Activists and Media Defence Lawyers (WANAMDEL) is deeply concerned over the apparent lack of progress in investigations into the assault on its member, Paul Kamara, more than one month after the incident occurred.

Paul Kamara was allegedly assaulted by police officers on April 4, 2026, while following up on investigations into the death of his colleague, Augustine Sensie Bangura at the Adonkia Police Station in Freetown, Sierra Leone. According to WANAMDEL, Kamara was physically attacked, restrained, and pepper-sprayed during the incident, raising serious concerns about the safety of lawyers and journalists, as well as police accountability in Sierra Leone.

On April 7, 2026, WANAMDEL issued a statement condemning the assault and calling for accountability. The incident also drew condemnation from the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists and the Lawyers' Society of Sierra Leone.

Following the public outcry, the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters. On April 7, 2026, the three police officers implicated in the alleged assault reportedly presented themselves to the CID Headquarters, where they were arrested and remain in detention pending undisclosed charges. The Independent Police Complaints Board also launched a preliminary investigation into the matter.

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However, in a recent update shared with WANAMDEL, Kamara said there has been no meaningful progress since he was informed that the investigation file had been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. According to him, authorities have not provided any further communication on the status of the case since early April.

WANAMDEL said the prolonged silence and apparent delays risk undermining public confidence in the investigative process and could ultimately deny justice to its member. The group further disclosed that repeated attempts to obtain updates directly from the authorities handling the case have gone unanswered.

The group is therefore calling on the Sierra Leone Police, the Complaints, Discipline and Internal Investigations Department, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite the review of the case and ensure accountability for any officers found culpable.

"Justice delayed in this matter sends a troubling message to lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders across the region who depend on state institutions for protection when their rights are violated," the group said.

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WANAMDEL reaffirms its solidarity with Paul Kamara and reiterates its commitment to pursuing justice and accountability for attacks against lawyers, journalists, and civic actors across West Africa.

WANAMDEL is a regional network of human rights and media defence lawyers established by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to provide legal support to journalists, activists, and media organisations across the sub-region.