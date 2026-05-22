Nigeria: Balance Gas Exports, Local Use for Development, Ekpo Tells African Governments

Nigeria's minister of state Petroleum Resources (Gas) and President of the 2026 Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has called for a strategic approach to balancing natural gas exports with domestic utilisation across Africa.

Ekpo made the call on Thursday, while speaking at the 3rd GECF Africa Day Workshop, in Doha, Qatar, as part of activities marking the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day and Silver Jubilee celebration of the GECF.

The minister noted that the task of balancing natural gas exports with domestic utilisation in Africa, is not merely an energy issue, but a broader development challenge that requires careful planning and visionary leadership from African governments.

According to him, while gas exports remain essential for generating revenues and securing access to international markets, African countries must ensure that such exports also support domestic transformation through power generation, industrialisation, fertiliser production, clean cooking initiatives and employment opportunities.

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"Exports can provide revenues, scale, and investor confidence. Domestic utilisation can deliver the development multiplier. Together, they can turn natural gas from a source of fiscal income into a driver of structural transformation", he said

The minister added that exporting gas without simultaneously building domestic capacity could leave African nations struggling with electricity shortages, weak industrialisation, limited infrastructure and inadequate job creation despite earning export revenues.

While harping on the role of private sector participation and regional cooperation, Ekpo assured that the GECF will support the gas exports, domestic utilisation balance agenda through evidence-based analysis, technical cooperation and exchange of practical