Nigeria: FG Launches Ai Platform On Whatsapp to Boost Access to Government Services

The federal government has launched an artificial intelligence-powered platform aimed at improving citizens' access to government information and public services through WhatsApp and the web.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced the initiative in a post on X on Thursday, describing it as a step toward more inclusive and technology-driven governance.

According to him, the platform--GovGuideNigeria--is available in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, and can be accessed via WhatsApp and web interfaces.

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"Today, we launched #GovGuideNigeria, an AI-powered platform designed to make access to government information simpler, faster, and more inclusive for every Nigerian," Tijani said.

He explained that the platform connects users to information across more than 35 federal ministries and over 60 government agencies, helping to bridge language barriers and improve public service delivery.

"Available via WhatsApp and web in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, GovGuide provides citizens with easy access to information across more than 35 federal ministries and over 60 government agencies, helping to bridge language and information gaps while improving public service delivery," he added.

Tijani said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to using artificial intelligence and digital innovation to enhance access to public services, particularly for underserved and low-literacy communities.

He also highlighted collaboration with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), Meta, and Publicaai Media in developing the platform.

"I appreciate the strong collaboration between the @NCAIRNigeria, @Meta, and @PublicaaiMedia in bringing this important initiative to life," he said.

"GovGuide demonstrates what is possible when government, the private sector, and local innovators work together to solve real challenges."

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the platform to access government services more easily and efficiently.