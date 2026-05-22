Nigeria: Abuja Building Collapse - Coren Launches Probe, Vows to Sanction Erring Officials

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has launched an investigation into the recent building collapse in Gaduwa District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, vowing to sanction any officials or developers found culpable.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with the media and stakeholders connected to the project in Durumi 3 near Gudu Market, Abuja, the Registrar of COREN, Prof. Okorie Uche, disclosed that an investigative panel had been constituted to determine the immediate and remote causes of the collapse.

According to him, the investigation is expected to commence within the next two weeks and will identify all individuals and organisations linked to the project for appropriate regulatory action.

Uche revealed that preliminary findings had already uncovered discrepancies surrounding the identity of the engineer initially associated with the collapsed structure.

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"We have been able to establish that the person being paraded as the engineer on the site is not the actual person responsible," he said.

According to him, the individual whose name appeared on the project signage had previously worked with the company on another project, but his details were allegedly transferred to the current site without authorisation.

He clarified that although the individual is an engineering personnel, he is not a certified engineer qualified to serve as a consultant on such a project.

"The engineering profession consists of four cadres -- engineers, technologists, technicians and craftsmen -- but only a registered engineer can legally function as a consultant on this type of project," he explained.

Uche further disclosed that the engineering registration number displayed on the project belonged to a different individual identified as an engineering technologist, prompting COREN to invite both persons for clarification.

He said the individual whose name appeared as consultant claimed he had withdrawn from the project since May 1.

"We will take everything we have heard into consideration during the investigation. The individuals involved will be thoroughly examined by professionals," he said.

The COREN registrar blamed some developers for deliberately bypassing professional procedures by engaging unqualified personnel and neglecting safety standards.

"The developers are using young men and playing pranks with issues that concern public safety," he said, lamenting the number of casualties recorded from the incident.

Uche also raised concerns over the widespread use of substandard building materials in Nigeria, warning that many imported materials fail to meet approved engineering specifications.

"It is not only in building materials. Most of the products coming into the country are not standardised," he said, citing concerns over imported materials from countries such as China and Malaysia.

According to him, tests conducted on the collapsed building showed that the concrete strength fell below required standards.

"The concrete was expected to attain a strength of 25 newtons per millimetre square, but when tested it was only 18," he said.

He also alleged that reinforcement rods sold in Nigerian markets are often mislabelled.

"You may see a reinforcement rod labelled Y-16, but when measured it is actually Y-14. Others labelled 12 may turn out to be 10 or less," he stated.

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Uche said professional engineers are expected to conduct quality assurance tests on all construction materials before use, but developers often ignore the procedures.

"Some developers resist these procedures and simply offload materials on site without testing," he added.

The COREN boss called for stronger collaboration between COREN, the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to curb engineering failures and restore confidence in the nation's construction sector.

He also disclosed that COREN was still struggling with funding constraints following its defunding in 2023, noting that the council had yet to receive full financial support for its 2026 operations.

Despite the challenges, he said the council remained committed to strengthening engineering regulation across the country to reduce building collapses and other structural failures nationwide.