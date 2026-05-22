Cape Verde/Namibia: Namibia Scores Football Agent Tips in Cape Verde

Namibia was represented at the African Football Agents Conference in Cape Verde to discuss governance, player welfare and the implementation of continental football regulations.

Namibian Football Players Union founding president Sylvester 'Lolo' Goraseb attended the conference following consultations with Namibia Football Association (NFA) acting general secretary Mabos Vries.

The conference, which took place in Praia from 11 to 12 May, brought together football agents, federation officials, club executives, legal experts and policymakers from across Africa and beyond. The event was officially opened by Cape Verde president José Neves.

Among the high-profile attendees were international football body Fifa agents department head Patricio Varela, English FA senior player status manager Andy Furness, and several representatives from African football structures.

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Discussions at the conference focused on the implementation of National Football Agent Regulations, player safeguarding, football professionalism, women's leadership in football, and the fight against exploitation and human trafficking in the sport.

One of the key takeaways from the conference was the call for Fifa member associations across Africa to accelerate the implementation of the regulations, while stakeholders also emphasised the need for greater collaboration in protecting players and strengthening football governance structures.

The conference further highlighted the need for increased investment in women's football development, grassroots education for players and parents, and the establishment of African-based arbitration and mediation mechanisms to resolve football disputes.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Goraseb said he attended the conference as a speaker and panellist representing the Namibian Football Players Union.

He said one of the key discussions he participated in focused on governance and transparency in football, particularly the collaboration between football associations, football agents and players' unions in protecting the rights and interests of footballers.

Another major topic discussed at the conference was player protection and human trafficking in football.

"One of the key matters I was very much involved in was the topic of trafficking and the protection of football players, and the critical issue of minors being abused in the system," Goraseb said.

Discussions at the conference also focused on the implementation of National Football Agent Regulations, player safeguarding, football professionalism and women's leadership in football.

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One of the major takeaways from the conference was a call for Fifa member associations across Africa to accelerate the implementation of the regulations and strengthen collaboration among football stakeholders.

According to Goraseb, Namibia has already made some progress after the NFA facilitated local football agents to sit for Fifa examinations to become licensed agents.

"We have a few licensed football player agents in Namibia who completed the examinations of Fifa and qualified," he said.

He said Namibia, however, still needs to formally establish football agent regulations.

"We need to set up and establish national football agent regulations in Namibia, which is currently not formally established," Goraseb said.

He said engagements are already ongoing between the players' union and the NFA regarding the establishment of structures that will align with football's growing professional landscape in Namibia.

Goraseb also linked the discussions to the planned independence of the Namibia Premier Football League from next season, saying the move would require stronger professional structures around contracts and player representation.

"The critical thing is that the premier league will go independent from the coming season, meaning we need to ensure this premier league operates on a professional basis," he said.