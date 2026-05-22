Gambia: Man Intercepted With Suspected Counterfeit Foreign Currency Notes

State intelligence operatives at the Police Checkpoint in Yorobawol in URR, have intercepted a Senegalese national with suspected counterfeit foreign currency amounting to $46,700.00, police confirmed on Monday 18th May, 2026. The incident which occurred on Saturday, 16th, was characterised when officers stopped a man traveling from Basse towards the Senegal border on a motorcycle loaded with a bale of second-hand clothing. Acting on suspicion, security personnel searched the consignment of the bale of second hand clothing and discovered the forged banknotes concealed inside.

According to an anonymous source who spoke to Foroyaa, the package contained 400 pieces of US $100 notes found wrapped within the bale of clothing that was carried by the suspect.

When questioned, the man identified himself as a Senegalese national from Malem village. He told officers that his younger brother residing in Italy, had sent the bale to a recipient in Tambasansang village in The Gambia, and said he had only gone to collect it. He denied any knowledge of the counterfeit currency hidden inside.

After his initial interception, both the suspect and the seized notes were handed over to the Basse Police Station for further investigation.

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Then on Monday, 18th May, the Police decided to provide the general public with an update on the matter.

It was at this juncture that the Criminal Investigations Department in Basse identified the suspect as one Sadia Ndome who is a 30 year old Senegalese national. Investigation also revealed that Ndome claimed he had been instructed by a cousin in Italy to collect and transport items including the bale of clothing and a television set from Basse to Senegal.

"A search of the luggage led to the recovery of suspected forged banknotes estimated at US$46,700 that was concealed within the bale of clothing," the Police stated; that the suspect maintained he had no prior knowledge of the suspected currency.

Meanwhile, Sadia Ndome remains in police custody as efforts continue to trace and engage other individuals linked to the case.

This interception underscores ongoing operations by state intelligence agents and the police in the Region, to curb the trafficking of counterfeit currency across The Gambia's border and emphasised that investigations into the case continue.