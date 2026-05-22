Gambia: University of Education Launches First-Ever Degree Programmes

The University of Education The Gambia (UEG), formerly Gambia College, on Tuesday, 19th May 2026 officially launched its first-ever degree programmes, marking a major milestone in the country's higher education transformation.

The launch ceremony, held at the Chancery Building in Brikama Campus, also marked the formal unveiling of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to be offered by the university, including several new academic offerings introduced for the first time in The Gambia.

Vice Chancellor Professor Ahmed Adamu described the occasion as a historic turning point in the institution's development and in the broader national education landscape.

"It is with immense pride, deep gratitude, and great excitement that I officially announce to the Gambian people the commencement of degree programmes at the University of Education The Gambia," he said.

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He noted that the development signals the beginning of a new era for the institution as it fully assumes its mandate as a specialized university dedicated to teacher education, professional development, research, innovation, and national service.

According to him, the transformation was the result of extensive planning, national consultations, institutional reforms, and sustained collaboration among government, development partners, and university stakeholders.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, the Governing Council, and staff of the institution for their support in making the milestone possible.

Professor Adamu assured the public that the university is fully prepared for the successful rollout of its degree programmes, noting that it has strengthened its academic capacity through experienced staff and collaboration with the University of The Gambia, particularly through the transition of education personnel.

"Our commitment is not simply to award degrees. Our commitment is to produce competent educators, innovative thinkers, ethical leaders, skilled professionals, and transformative citizens who will contribute meaningfully to national development," he stated.

Programmes Introduced

The university announced a wide range of undergraduate programmes, including:

B.Sc. Ed. Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Agriculture, and Geography

B.A. English Education, French Education, History Education, Islamic Studies

B.Sc. Economics Education

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Newly introduced programmes include:

B.A. Civic Education

B.A. Education (Arabic Language)

B.Ed. Primary Education

B.Ed. Early Childhood Education

B.Sc. Science with specializations in Home Management, Food and Nutrition, Clothing and Textile

UEG also introduced postgraduate programmes, including:

M.Ed. Educational Administration and Management

MSc in Education Management Information System (EMIS)

M.Ed. Educational Measurement and Evaluation

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

The Vice Chancellor said the institution is also planning gradual expansion into doctoral-level programmes in the future.

Admission Requirements

For direct entry from secondary school, applicants must have at least five WASSCE credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

In-service applicants seeking professional upgrading must possess a minimum CGPA of 3.0.

Professor Adamu encouraged qualified young Gambians, teachers, and professionals to take advantage of the opportunity, describing the university as a national institution built for all Gambians.

"We are building not only a university for today, but a university for generations to come," he said.