Gambia: Mega Bank Rewards Three Lucky Winners in Tobaski Raffle

The Mega Bank Gambia Limited, on Tuesday, 19th May, officially rewarded the first set of winners from its ongoing Mega Saver Promo for top savers between October 2025 and March 2026 after a successful period of deposit mobilisation.

The first three sets of lucky customers, namely Baboucarr Touray, Ismaila Sanyang and Papa Sambe Jabbi, were among the top seven savers.

Baboucarr Touray received a microwave oven, Ismaila Sanyang won the 50-inch Smart TV, and Papa Samba Jabbi won a big ram.

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Speaking at the handing over, the Manager of the Bank, Tresor Bongombe, said, "The Mega Bank promo campaign was introduced as part of our commitment to promote a strong savings culture while giving back to our customers for their trust and confidence in Megabank. Since the launch of the campaign, we have witnessed encouraging participation and support from customers across all our branches. Today's draw demonstrates our commitment to transparency, fairness and customer satisfaction."

Speaking further, he said More importantly, it reflects their appreciation to customers who continue to believe in the Megabank brand.

He concluded by thanking their customers, staff, partners and stakeholders for contributing to the success of this campaign. "We remain committed to delivering rewarding banking experiences and building lasting relationships with our customers," he said.

Madam Phillipa Cole, said the Megabank campaign was introduced as part of Megabank's commitment to promoting a strong and serving culture, whilst rewarding their loyal customers for banking with them.

"The campaign is designed to support our 2025 and 2026 deficit mobilisation drive by attracting new customers, reactivating dormant accounts and encouraging existing customers to increase their savings and deposits with the bank," he explained.

She explained that the promo was officially launched in October 2025. During this period, customers who retain and grow their deposits stand the chance of winning exciting prizes; adding that to ensure fairness and transparency, only incremental deposits qualify for the promotion.

"All qualifying deposits will remain in the account for a minimum of three months in line with the campaign guidelines," she said.

She added that all qualifying participants were selected through a careful monitoring process to ensure equal opportunities for everyone.

"This is not only the beginning of the campaign. We anticipate greater participation, strong deposit growth and many more winners from different parts of the world.

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"We therefore encourage all customers to continue banking with Megabank, maintain qualifying balances, take full advantage of these exciting opportunities and save more," she advised.