Gambia Embassy in Washington D.C. Opens Door for Global Cultural Tour

The Embassy of The Republic of The Gambia in Washington D.C. on Saturday, May 2, 2026 participated in the recent Passport DC programme as part of activities marking Washington D.C's month-long cultural celebration.

The colourful and well attended event brought together over 69 Embassies accredited to the United States in an atmosphere characterized by harmony, relaxation, cultural diversity and vibrant celebration.

The annual event provided the Embassy the unique opportunity to showcase The Gambia's national delicacies, cultural heritage, traditions, cuisines and tourism potential to thousands of visitors from across the United States and beyond. The Embassy of The Gambia once again utilized the occasion to proudly project the country's rich cultural history and heritage through the exhibition of traditional artifacts, cultural display of attire and Gambian cuisines.

Visitors to The Gambia Stand expressed profound admiration for the country's warm hospitality, peaceful cultural identity and diverse traditions. Embassy officials and staff took time to carefully explain the significance and functions of the various cultural artifacts displayed, many of which reflect the rich history, traditional values, daily lifestyle and craftsmanship of the Gambian people.

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The Embassy also treated guests to a wide variety of Gambian dishes and beverages which attracted significant interest and appreciation from attendees. Among the cuisines showcased and served were Findi Domoda (peanut soup), Benachin and Chicken Yassa. Traditional local drinks such as ginger juice, baobab and wonjo were equally served and warmly received by visitors who commended their refreshing taste and cultural uniqueness.

The Embassy's participation not only strengthened cultural diplomacy efforts but also enhanced awareness about The Gambia's tourism potential, peaceful environment and rich cultural diversity. The event further served as an avenue for fostering friendship, mutual understanding, and people-to-people connections between The Gambia and the international community.

As part of activities marking the event, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of The Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, received a delegation from the DC Chapter of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) and another delegation led by Miss Africa USA Pageant.

The YHRI delegation introduced their representatives to the Ambassador and shared materials highlighting their efforts in youth empowerment and human rights education within The Gambia and across the diaspora.

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In a related development, the Embassy engaged The Washington Diplomat Magazine, a widely read outlet, in an effort to further promote The Gambia's global cultural representation. The Embassy participated in the Magazine's 2026 edition which highlights global traditions through headdress/hat photoshoot.

The Embassy presented the traditional Gambian hat commonly known as Tengadeh, a term from the Fulani language. The hat is predominantly worn by the Fulani people of The Gambia and by extension across West Africa. It serves the purpose of an umbrella, providing protection against the heat of the sun as well as the rains.

The Embassy granted an interview outlining Tengadeh's cultural significance within traditional Gambian society for inclusion in the magazine, which is scheduled for publication in June this year. The Magazine (www.washdiplomat.com) is circulated among the 185 Embassies in the United States. (Source: Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Washington D.C.

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