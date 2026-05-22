Gambia: Umc Warns Against Divisive Politics Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Unite Movement for Change (UMC), during its rally at Buffer Zone in Talinding on Saturday, 16 March 2026, called for responsible governance and urged politicians to avoid personal attacks, discrimination and divisive religious or tribal politics ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Speakers warned that rising political tensions and divisive rhetoric could endanger democracy and peaceful coexistence in the country if not properly addressed.

Addressing supporters, the newly elected Secretary General of UMC, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, said the movement is determined to transform the country's political landscape through good governance and strengthened democratic principles.

"Unite stands for truth, discipline and honesty. We are committed to fighting tribalism and ending discrimination based on religion or ethnicity. If The Gambia is to move forward, it must do so as one people. That is what gave birth to the Unite Movement for Change and why it is now the fastest-growing political platform in the country," Bensouda believes.

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He added that politics should be centred on service and sacrifice rather than rhetoric.

"Politics is not about big talk. Like nation-building, it is about those willing to sacrifice and work for the people. That is what moves a political party forward," he stated.

Responding to critics questioning the movement's political ambition, Bensouda described UMC as the country's fastest-growing political party.

"In just six months, I am declaring the Unite Movement for Change as the biggest political movement in The Gambia. This is something we only dreamt of half a year ago, and today we are grateful. The reason Unite is what it is today is because of the Gambian people," he added.

Meanwhile, UMC National President Ebrima Dibba urged youths to remain committed as the movement prepares for the 2026 presidential election.

"The youths of this country will take Talib Ahmed Bensouda to the State House. Please stay focused on the work and turn out in large numbers on Election Day. Talib is a disciplined and principled individual," Dibba said.

He further described Bensouda as a generous and resilient leader who has remained steadfast despite political criticism.

Other speakers, including Hon. Yahya Menteng Sanyang, MC Cham, Karafa Sonko, Neneh Freda Gomez and Kemo Bojang, described the congress as promising and reaffirmed their commitment to securing victory in the December polls.

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