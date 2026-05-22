Gambia: Megabank Rolls Out Rewards As Customers Win in First Mega Savings Promo Draw

Megabank Gambia Ltd has rolled out its first official Mega Savings Promo draw, a campaign designed to reward loyal customers while encouraging a stronger culture of saving across the country.

The event marked the beginning of what bank officials described as a long-term initiative aimed at attracting new customers, reviving dormant accounts and motivating existing customers to increase their savings deposits.

As part of the promo, winners walked away with prizes including a microwave, a 50-inch Hisense smart television and a grand prize reward of Tabaski Ram during the transparent public draw witnessed by attendees.

Delivering the opening remarks, Managing Director Trevor Bongombe described the occasion as an important milestone for the bank and its customers.

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"Today is a significant milestone as we officially reward and celebrate our loyal customers who continue to save and bank with us," Bongomi said.

He explained that the Mega Savings Promo was introduced as part of the bank's commitment to promote savings while rewarding customers for their loyalty and trust in the Megabank brand.

"Since the launch of the campaign, we have witnessed encouraging participation and support from customers across all our branches," he stated.

Bongombe further stressed that the draw reflected the bank's commitment to "transparency, fairness and customer satisfaction."

Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking, Phillips Cole, gave an overview of the campaign, revealing that the promo was officially launched in October 2025 as part of Megabank's 2025 and 2026 deposit mobilisation drive.

"The campaign is designed to support our deposit mobilization drive by attracting new customers, reactivating dormant accounts, and encouraging existing customers to increase their savings and deposits with the bank," she explained.

According to her, only incremental deposits that remained in customers' accounts for a minimum of three months qualified for the draw.

Seven customers were shortlisted for the first selection process. Babucarr Touray emerged winner of the microwave prize, while Ismaila Sanyang won the 50-inch Hisense smart television.

Papa Semba Jabbi, who won the grand prize walked away with a tobaski ram.

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Further, officials at the event encouraged customers to continue saving in order to qualify for future draws and bigger rewards.

The event wrapped up with presentation of gifts to other shortlisted participants, a vote of thanks and a photo session involving winners and bank officials.

Ismaila Sanyang, who spoke on behalf of the winners, thanked the bank for this reward and urged people to continue patronising the bank.

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