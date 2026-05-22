Gambia: Flag Mobile Legal Aid Clinics Reaches Tanji

Continuing its nationwide mobile legal aid clinics, The Female Lawyers Association of The Gambia (FLAG) on Friday engaged residents of the coastal community of Tanji on critical issues affecting women and children in The Gambia.

The day's activity was supported by Clooney Foundation for Justice, an international advocacy group committed to providing free legal support in defense of free speech and women rights in over 40 countries.

Moreover, the day's engagement witnessed frank interface with members of the community on challenging issues such as inheritance rights, FGM, child marriage, divorce, child custody, and maintenance in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Anna Jaiteh, FLAG treasurer gave an overview of the work of the association in providing pro-bono services for women and children.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She explained that the association was formed by female lawyers in the country to support women and children, reminding that these are the most vulnerable in communities.

Jaiteh however revealed that indeed there are laws in the country that protects all, reminding that there are others that are specifically meant to empower women and children.

"There are some in our communities who still don't know how these laws exist. That's FLAG is out to promote and sensitize the public about the existence of these laws."

She reminded that through strategic collaboration with the National Assembly, the association influences policies and drives legislative reform to protect the rights of women and children.

She spoke about FLAG's central mandate which includes research into legal issues affecting women and children, advocating for laws that eliminate discrimination and violence, providing legal advice and representation, increasing access to justice through both Central and Mobile Legal Aid Clinics among a host of others.

These, she added, are the reasons why the association is out to create awareness among the populace especially those oppressed and don't know how to pursue justice in line with laws of the country.

She spoke about their nationwide mobile legal aid clinics, which she said, is designed to engage with the public about their rights and how to pursue justice when oppressed and want to follow justice.

This, she said, is done through legal advice and legal support in the form of pro-bono services for those who can't' afford to hire lawyers in court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lamin Bojang, Alkalo of Tanji, while welcoming FLAG delegation, commended them for the foresight and choosing his community.

He spoke at length on the importance of the legal aid clinic and its far-reaching impact in the community, reminding that some of the issues worthy of discussion are rampant these days.

Bojang urged participants to listen keenly, seek clarification and be ready to share the knowledge with those who were not opportune to attend the event.

He further encouraged women to seek legal assistance, stressing that legal awareness is key to protecting their rights.

Presenting on the Islamic perspectives regarding advocating for the rights of women including inheritance rights, FGM, child marriage, divorce, child custody, renowned Islamic scholar- Imam Ousman Jah, underscored the importance respecting the rights of women and children.

Imam Jah also spoke about harmful vices affecting women and children, reiterating that both men and women should be treated equally.

However, he noted that it is natural that there are works that women would find difficult to do and vice- versa, reminding that men should always treat women as natural partners.

Mass Leigh, a midwife nurse, also presented on challenges women and girl-child are experiencing in society, while also bringing to the fore women's increasing use of 'taba'. This is a local powdered tobacco some women used with the belief that it would help boost their reproductive health and for treating infections or enhancing fertility.

PEI project to empower 3420 vulnerable households

Megabank rolls out rewards as customers win in first mega savings promo draw