Gambia: Empowering Communities, One Clinic At a Time!

The Female Lawyers Association of The Gambia (FLAG) is making waves with its mobile legal aid clinics, and the recent visit to Tanji is a testament to the power of grassroots engagement.

The non-governmental, non-profit advocacy group based in Kanifing, is dedicated to promoting gender equality and defending the rights of women and children in The Gambia.

The association has four key mandates which includes; to provide free legal advice, counseling, and representation to women and children; working closely with the National Assembly and local community leaders to lobby for laws that eliminate gender-based violence (GBV), female genital mutilation (FGM), and child marriage as well as facilitating workshops and consultations to increase women's representation and participation in Gambian political and decision-making spaces.

They also conduct community outreach, radio programs, and school mentorships to spread legal awareness on human rights, property inheritance, child maintenance, and sexual and reproductive.

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Established in 2006, it focuses on free legal aid, legislative reform, and public education

By bringing legal services directly to communities, FLAG is bridging the gap between vulnerable populations and justice.

The issues discussed - inheritance rights, FGM, child marriage, and domestic violence - are stark reminders of the challenges women and children face. But FLAG's approach is not just about highlighting problems; it's about providing solutions. Through pro-bono services, advocacy, and sensitization, they are empowering communities to claim their rights.

The support from partners like Clooney Foundation for Justice amplifies this impact, but it's the local engagement that's truly driving change. We commend the association for the foresight and going extra mile in creating more awareness on issues affecting the wellbeing of women and children.

In the recent past, one would attest to the fact that women and children faced so many challenges from inheritance rights, Female Genital Mutilation, child marriage, divorce, child custody among a host of other issues. These challenges continue to hinder them from realizing their full potentials.

Thus, FLAG's work is a beacon of hope in The Gambia's journey towards justice and equality. By continuing to prioritize community engagement and collaboration, they are sowing seeds for a more just society.

From activity to transformation - The Gambia must move beyond participation!