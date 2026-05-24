Senegal/Morocco: Senegal Football Fans Return Home After Royal Pardon for Cup of Nations Chaos

A group of Senegalese football supporters jailed in Morocco after the Africa Cup of Nations final descended into chaos over controversial calls returned home on Sunday, after being pardoned by the Moroccan king.

King Mohammed VI granted the 15 men a pardon "on humanitarian grounds" on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Morocco's royal court said Saturday.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye welcomed the group as they arrived at Dakar's international airport early on Sunday morning.

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"We're very happy to have them back on Senegalese soil," said Faye, dressed in a Senegal jersey and tracksuit.

Thanking Moroccan authorities for the pardon, he pointedly hailed the Senegalese team as "two-time African champions" - even though the side has been stripped of the 2025 Cup of Nations title over the disruption to January's final, a decision Senegal has challenged.

Senegal - who first claimed the all-Africa title in 2021 - won the tumultuous match against Morocco in Rabat, but the trophy was later awarded on appeal to the hosts due to interruptions by Senegal fans and players.

With the match tied at 0-0, referees disallowed a Senegal goal and awarded a questionable penalty to Morocco in second-half stoppage time. Angry Senegalese fans threw projectiles and tried to storm the pitch, while their national team left the field in protest, halting play for more than 15 minutes.

When they returned, they watched Morocco botch their penalty and went on to score a 94th-minute winner.

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Mending 'fraternal ties'

Several supporters were arrested in Morocco following the match and in February, Moroccan courts sentenced 18 Senegalese fans to prison terms ranging from three months to a year for hooliganism.

Three with the shortest terms were released in mid-April, while the remaining 15 have now been freed thanks to the king's pardon.

Morocco's royal court said that the king had pardoned the supporters in view of "age-old fraternal ties" between Morocco and Senegal.

President Faye thanked Mohammed VI for a decision "imbued with clemency and humanity".

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The two countries have a history of cooperation and share strong religious links, while Senegalese make up the largest foreign community living in Morocco. But the dispute has strained relations, with players complaining of online abuse and Senegal's football chief accusing Morocco of wielding undue influence over the continental game.

After the final, the Confederation of African Football, which organises the Cup of Nations, imposed disciplinary sanctions on both Senegal and Morocco's national federations for unsporting conduct and violations of the principles of fair play.

In March, it stripped Senegal of the victory and awarded the title to Morocco with a 3-0 forfeit win.

Senegal has appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, an independent body in Switzerland. A ruling is expected to take up to a year.

(with AFP)