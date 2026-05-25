Cote d'Ivoire: Cie Côte d'Ivoire Leads BRVM Gains As Composite Index Rises 2.03%

Cie Côte d'Ivoire (Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Électricité) was the standout stock of the week ended May 22, 2026, surging 22.80% to 4,040 XOF after the BRVM-listed electricity distributor reported a 30% rise in net profit to 13.1 billion XOF for fiscal year 2025, on revenue that crossed the 300 billion XOF mark for the first time. The company also announced a gross dividend of 234 XOF per share -- a 100% payout of net income -- equivalent to a yield of 6.22% at the pre-surge price of 3,760 XOF. The stock has risen 78.62% over the past year.

The broader market extended gains for a second consecutive week. The BRVM Composite rose 2.03% to 421.02 points, the BRVM 30 gained 1.57% to 197.61 points, and the BRVM Principal led with a 2.95% rise to 297.56 points. Year-to-date, the Composite is up 21.77%. Breadth was firmly positive, with 30 stocks advancing, 15 declining, and 2 unchanged.

Nsia Banque Côte d'Ivoire rose 20% to 18,000 XOF and Tractafric Motors added 13.94% to 4,210 XOF. On the downside, Safca Côte d'Ivoire gave back 7.27% to 3,700 XOF after its recent rally ran out of momentum, Boa-Benin fell 4.79% to 8,950 XOF, and Cfao Côte d'Ivoire shed 4.50% to 1,485 XOF.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Trading volumes fell 25.90% week-on-week to 3.98 million shares, and total transaction value retreated 5.77% to 6.998 billion XOF. Sonatel Senegal remained the most traded stock at 1.198 billion XOF -- 17.12% of total activity -- followed by Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire and Saph Côte d'Ivoire. The infrastructure sector index led sectoral gains, rising 17.31% for the week.

The bond market pulled back 2.01% in capitalisation to 12,040.2 billion XOF. The Senegal 6.60% 2025-2030 sovereign bond dominated fixed-income trading, accounting for 42.71% of total bond transaction value for the week at a turnover rate of 1.78%.

Key Takeaways

Cie's 2025 results reflect both the growth of Ivory Coast's electricity market and the company's positioning within it. The customer base grew to 5.28 million subscribers from 4.59 million -- nearly 694,000 new connections in a single year -- driven by government-backed electrification programmes and urbanisation. Revenue crossed 302.3 billion XOF, up 14.8%, with EBITDA rising 23.2% to 37.2 billion XOF as the company managed cost pressure despite a 6.5% rise in personnel costs. Net profit of 13.1 billion XOF compares to 10.1 billion XOF in 2024, and the decision to pay out 100% of earnings as dividend -- 13.1 billion XOF in total -- signals confidence in the sustainability of the earnings base. Cie operates under a concession from the Ivorian state and its results are directly linked to the government's infrastructure investment agenda, including 39.6 billion XOF in grid development and modernisation committed in 2025. The stock's P/E ratio of 16.04, below the sector average of 18.73, and its 78.62% price gain over the past year, together suggest the market is still in the process of repricing the stock toward peer valuations -- a dynamic that the strong earnings release and dividend announcement this week has visibly accelerated.