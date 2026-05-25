Nigeria: Kachikwu Emerges Factional ADC Presidential Candidate

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday picked Dumebi Kachikwu as its presidential candidate.

The faction, led by its newly elected National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mohammed Bashir, picked Kachikwu as its candidate during a special National Convention in Abuja.

The gathering came barely hours ahead of the Senator David Mark-led ADC presidential primary election on Monday. Although the party is still grappling with a leadership tussle in court, the Mark-led ADC is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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However, in his acceptance speech, Kachikwu pledged to lead an issue-based campaign focused on national unity, economic recovery, and inclusive governance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kachikwu said Nigeria was at a critical stage and needed courageous leadership to tackle insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, and social division.

He thanked party leaders, delegates, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, describing his emergence as a call to service and national sacrifice.

"For too long, politics has benefited only a few while the majority of Nigerians continue to suffer. That must change," he stated.

Kachikwu said the ADC remained committed to rebuilding public trust and restoring hope through policies driven by merit, competence, and patriotism rather than ethnicity or political favouritism.

He stressed that elections should be contests of ideas and practical solutions, not campaigns built on division, identity politics, or empty promises.

Kachikwu challenged political actors to clearly present their economic blueprints, including plans for production, job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable development.

He also advocated greater inclusion of women and young people in governance, noting that no modern society could develop while excluding key segments of its population from decision-making.

On governance, Kachikwu maintained that public officials must rely on the same healthcare, education, and social services used by ordinary citizens to promote accountability and improve service delivery.

The newly elected National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mohammed Bashir, also called for unity and strict adherence to the party's constitution and Nigeria's laws amid the party's internal crisis.

Bashir said the crisis stemmed from attempts by some individuals to dominate leadership contrary to democratic principles, stressing that no individual is bigger than the party.

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He praised Kachikwu's conduct during the crisis, saying the candidate had refused to escalate tensions and had shown honesty and intellectual capacity.

Bashir pledged to reposition the ADC into a stronger political platform and urged aggrieved members to return, noting that the party remained committed to providing strong opposition.

He concluded that the ADC belonged to millions of Nigerians seeking justice, fairness, opportunity, and good governance, and that the movement was bigger than any individual.

Prof. Kingsley Ogga, who was also elected as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, welcomed executives, delegates, and grassroots supporters, describing the gathering as a statement of survival, resilience, unity, and hope.

Ogga said the ADC had survived internal challenges, matured, and was now growing stronger, urging members to recommit to internal democracy, fairness, inclusion, and accountability.

"The Nigerian people are watching us. They are tired of politics built on bitterness, selfish ambition, division, and greed," he said.