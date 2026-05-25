Nigerian Troops Rescue 92 Civilians Kidnapped By Terrorists in Borno - Army

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint force in the North-east, have "rescued" 92 civilians kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai-Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint force in the North-east, have "rescued" 92 civilians kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along the Buratai-Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The spokesperson for the joint task force, Sani Uba, a lieutenant colonel, disclosed this in a statement. He said the rescue operation was carried out on Saturday after troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion stationed at Dutse Kura detected terrorists herding the civilians and vehicles into the bush at about 11:22 a.m.

The operation, Mr Uba said, was aided by surveillance systems.

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Following the detection, Mr Uba said: "The unit's Quick Reaction Force was immediately mobilised, while reinforcement troops from 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison were simultaneously activated to join the rescue."

The troops pursued the terrorists towards the Mangari-Dora area, where they engaged the fleeing insurgents in a gun battle, forcing them to abandon their captives and escape, Mr Uba said.

"All 92 kidnapped victims, comprising 52 males, 33 females and 7 children, along with 8 vehicles, were successfully recovered," he added.

In what the Army spokesperson described as "a desperate bid to delay the advancing troops," he said the fleeing terrorists planted three explosives along the Bula Zarma, Mangari general area, "in a calculated ambush attempt."

"The plot failed completely," he stated, adding that the unit's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team detonated all three explosives.

This, he added, cleared the route and enabled the troops to further their pursuit approximately five kilometres beyond the Mangari general area.

"Subsequent search operations were conducted across the area, but the terrorists, having abandoned their captives, their vehicles and their tactical objectives, had scattered in complete disarray," he said.

Mr Uba said no casualties were recorded among the joint task force troops.

He said the rescued civilians were consolidated, provided immediate welfare support and escorted by troops all the way to Damaturu, where they were released to continue their journey.

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"This operation once again affirms the operational reach, surveillance capability and combat readiness of OPHK and serves as an unambiguous message that any attempt by terrorists to harm, kidnap or intimidate civilians will be met with swift and overwhelming force across the entirety of the North-east theatre," Mr Uba stated.