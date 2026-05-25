Nigeria: Ezekwesili, Amina Salihu, Advocate Inclusive Policies to Address Nigeria's Growing Inequality

Stakeholders in democracy and governance on Friday tasked the Nigerian government and policymakers with implementing inclusive policies aimed at addressing social inequality, expanding opportunities for marginalized groups and promoting equitable development across the country.

The stakeholders spoke in Abuja at the Big Ideas Platform of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), held in Abuja, with the theme "Leading with Our Humanity: Elevating Communities Through Gender Equity and Social Inclusion"

In her address, Obiageli Ezekwesili former Minister of Education and Founder of the SPPG said societies that prioritize inclusion, equitable participation and fairness are more likely to achieve sustainable development and social stability.

The event held in partnership with MacArthur Foundation, also witnessed the official presentation of the Book "Living With Our Humanity" by Dr. Amina Salihu, the deputy director at the Foundation Africa office.

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According to Ezekwesili, any society where a majority of citizens continue to suffer exclusion and hardship risks weakening its social and democratic foundations.

"Any society where the majority are suffering is a society that is broken and brittle. It will collapse. Don't let our society collapse," she said.

She stressed the need for governance systems that create opportunities for women, young people and marginalized communities to participate fully in decision-making and development processes.

The former Minister of Education noted that leadership should be built on character, competence and accountability, adding that citizens also have a responsibility to organize around shared values and demand responsive governance.

Ezekwesili said the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), which she founded, was established to help build a new generation of leaders committed to public service and ethical governance.

She commended Salihu for using the book to draw attention to issues surrounding gender equity, social inclusion and community development, describing the publication as an important contribution to conversations on governance and nation-building.

Ezekwesili pointed to the idea of community as the bedrock for formulating and harvesting relevant transformative ideas.

"Community is not geographic alone, community is about the collectivity or the collectivism that can nurture out of similarity of ideas of what the world should look like," she said.

Earlier in her remarks, Salihu said the book was inspired by the need to promote leadership rooted in empathy, dignity and inclusion.

According to her, communities can only thrive when all groups, particularly women, youth and vulnerable populations, are given equal opportunities to contribute to governance and development.

The development expert said development in Nigeria must have an inclusive and bottom-up approach for sustainability.

"The Village square conversation shows us that politics is local and everything is political. This means everything is local," she said.

"Or learning that local communities are both physical species and social networks - the physical provides structure, homes, schools, roads, while the social gives life to trust, culture, and connection.

"Sustainable development requires that we balance both. And so we must begin at the bottom of the pyramid and invest up because everyone counts.

"The grassroots can teach the blade of the grass some truth."

Salihu urged leaders to know and serve their communities.

"To know your community is to know the habit of your work, the people whose faith in this country and in this continent endures through uncertainty and challenge. Do not take them for granted, ever," she said.

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Also speaking at the event, Africa Director at MacArthur Foundation, Kole Ahmed Shettima, emphasized the importance of credible leadership recruitment and ethical public service.

He said leadership should involve preparation, mentorship and accountability rather than wealth or political influence.

The event featured discussions on inclusive leadership, social justice, women's empowerment and community engagement, with participants highlighting the need for deliberate efforts to reduce inequality and expand opportunities for underrepresented groups in society.

Several speakers highlighted the growing global conversations around gender parity and inclusive leadership, noting that sustainable development cannot be achieved without deliberate efforts to empower women and underrepresented communities.