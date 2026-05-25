Nigeria: Trump Welcomes Nigeria's Envoy Are, Signals Stronger U.S.-Nigeria Ties

Abuja — President of the United States, Donald Trump, has welcomed Nigeria's Ambassador to the US, Kayode Are.

This comes as the national leadership of Accredited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), coordinated by the Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI), has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Ambassador Are as Nigeria's envoy to the United States, describing the move as a strategic step towards strengthening bilateral ties.

CSCHEI, a United Nations-recognised platform that promotes accredited CSOs and CBOs in Nigeria, stated that appointing a diplomat with extensive experience in security, intelligence, and international relations would deepen cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, the organisation noted that Nigeria's longstanding partnership with the United States continues to deliver benefits across key sectors, including education, healthcare, security, oil and gas, industry, and aviation.

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The group also expressed appreciation to the Government of the United States for accepting Ambassador Are and facilitating the commencement of his diplomatic assignment in Washington.

According to the statement, CSCHEI's development partner, Africa United Congress USA, affirmed that Ambassador Are's professional record, diplomatic experience, and reputation for integrity position him to effectively advance Nigeria's interests in the United States.

The organisation further stated that the envoy's official resumption and reception by President Trump signal renewed prospects for development-driven diplomacy and stronger institutional collaboration between both countries.

It added that the development is expected to create fresh opportunities for partnerships involving US-based international NGOs, development agencies, and accredited CSOs and CBOs in Nigeria.

"The global community witnessed the official presentation at the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, May 21. Capacity and performance in diplomacy are evident, and accredited civil society and community-based organisations in Nigeria are proud of Ambassador Kayode Are's representation of the country," the statement said.