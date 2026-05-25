Nigeria: Youth Party Elects New National Leaders, Targets 10 Legislative Seats in 2027

The Youth Party on Saturday held what delegates described as a historic National Convention in Abuja, electing new national officers, ratifying congresses across 26 states, and outlining an ambitious roadmap ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The convention, held at the Wetland Hotel, brought together delegates from across the federation in what party leaders described as a defining moment for the fast-growing political movement.

A major highlight of the gathering was the formal ratification of ward, local government, and state congresses conducted in 26 states, a development seen as evidence of the party's expanding grassroots structure nationwide.

Delegates also ratified all decisions taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) since the last convention and witnessed the swearing-in of newly elected executives.

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At the centre of the event was the election of a new NEC, with Mr. Abdulrahman Abubakar of Niger State emerging as National Chairman. Mr. Sadiq Abu of Ogun State was elected Deputy National Chairman.

Other elected officials include Mr. Sope Durodola of Oyo State as National Financial Secretary; Mrs. Helen Adoh of Kogi State as National Secretary; while Mallam Mujaheed Ahmad of Bauchi State, Mr. Yahaya Maibe of Borno State, and Mr. Adeolu Dara of Kwara State emerged as National Executive Officers I, II and III respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Abubakar pledged to lead with transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, while reaffirming the party's commitment to "One Member, One Vote" (OMOV).

"I am humbled by my election to serve as the substantive Chair of our great party," he said.

He stressed that the Youth Party would continue to promote "a politics of reason and reform untainted by ethnic or religious sentiment," while advocating equal access to education, healthcare, and housing for Nigerians.

Describing the task ahead as a long-term project, Abubakar told delegates: "It's a marathon and not a sprint."

The new chairman also acknowledged key challenges confronting the party, including visibility, funding, communication, mobilisation, and internal discipline.

He outlined five immediate priorities for the new leadership: conducting free and fair primaries, amending the party's constitution and manifesto, reviewing Board of Trustees-set key performance indicators, enforcing party discipline, and securing at least 10 legislative seats in the 2027 elections.

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"I intend to lead as first among equals. I cannot clap with one hand," he added.

Delegates and observers at the convention expressed optimism about the party's future, describing the process as transparent and inclusive.

One independent observer said the convention demonstrated that "youth-led democracy can be organised, transparent, and geographically inclusive."

A delegate from Gombe State described the ratification exercise as "democracy in its truest form," while the election of Mrs. Helen Adoh as National Secretary drew a standing ovation from women delegates at the venue.

Speaking on the significance of the convention, the party's Director of Communications, Solomon Oyekunle, said the event represented more than an internal political exercise.

"Today was not a convention; it was a covenant," he said.

"Every officer sworn in today carries the weight of millions of Nigerians who were told that politics is not for them. We exist to prove otherwise."

The convention ended in the early evening with party members expressing renewed confidence in the Youth Party's mission and readiness for the 2027 electoral contest.