Nigeria: Don Jazzy Begins Search for Wife in Uganda, Tanzania

Don Jazzy has opened up about his evolving love life, joking that his search for a life partner may now extend beyond Nigeria.

For years, Don Jazzy's private life has remained one of the most talked-about subjects among fans, with many repeatedly wondering why one of Africa's most successful music producers is still unmarried.

Now, the Mavin Records boss has once again stirred conversations online after joking that his search for a wife may lead him beyond Nigeria.

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In 2025, the music executive admitted that he can't be sexually committed to only one woman.

The 42-year-old admitted that one of the many reasons he has stayed unmarried is that he lacks the discipline to remain faithful to one woman.

"I don't believe I am strong enough to be with only one person. I think. People will run away from me being truthful. I will not be dating you and telling you that you're the only person," he said.

The search

Despite the revelation, Don Jazzy's search for a life partner has taken a new dimension as he has now beamed his searchlight on East Africa.

He responded to a social media user, Wezzen, who opined that at this point, he should be regarded as an African treasure.

"Yes, he belongs to all of us now, not just you Nigerians," Wezzen wrote.

"You are actually not wrong," Don Jazzy replied, stating that he sometimes sees himself as a Ghanaian.

"Sometimes, I feel like I'm a South African. Sometimes I feel like I'm Ugandan, even though I haven't been to Uganda, and I hear it's hot there.

"I heard that the babes there are nice. If you are from Uganda and you are a babe, do you girls like me there? Maybe I should come to Uganda since I did not find a wife in Nigeria. Maybe I should go and find a wife in Uganda or Tanzania," Don Jazzy said.

Artistic process

Meanwhile, the famous music maker and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has given an insight into what drives his creative process.

Before Mavin, there was Mo' Hits Records, a label he co-founded with Afrobeats icon, Dbanj, in 2004.

However, two particular tracks, 'Whine Am Well' by Ikechukwu and Dbanj, and 'Critical', also by Ikechukwu, have piqued a fan's interest, almost 20 years after their release.

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Celebrity cook, Chef Fregz, wondered about Don Jazzy's state of mind when he produced both songs.

"I need to find out from Don Jazzy what was going on with him the day he produced 'Critical' and 'Whine Am Well'," he wrote.

Responding to his query, Don Jazzy said that it was pure hunger.

Switching between English and Pidgin, the music producer said that the beat of 'Critical' was inspired by the nostalgic 'E Ma Je O Ja Bole' chant.

We were gingered. The music that we heard was getting us. With every beat I made, I wanted it to move the soundscape.

If you listen to the music I made back in the day, you will see that not two drum patterns were the same. I keep trying as much as possible to change the drum patterns.

Released on December 31, 2009, 'Critical' was produced by Don Jazzy and was a major single from Ikechukwu's album, 'The Alliance Reconstructed'.

'Whine Am Well', on the other hand, was released in 2008.