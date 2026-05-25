Nigeria: NCDC Intensifies Surveillance, Preparedness Against Ebola

He, however, said the agency had maintained heightened surveillance and preparedness activities across the country in response to rising cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says it has intensified surveillance and preparedness measures nationwide over the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

The agency said the move followed the World Health Organisation's declaration of the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

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The Director-General of NCDC, Jide Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Idris said Nigeria had not recorded any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) linked to the current regional outbreak.

He, however, said the agency had maintained heightened surveillance and preparedness activities across the country in response to rising cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

According to him, NCDC conducted a dynamic risk assessment which estimated the risk of Ebola importation into Nigeria as high due to international travel, population movement and uncertainty surrounding the outbreak's full scale.

He noted that delayed recognition of the disease remained a concern because symptoms of Ebola overlap with endemic diseases in Nigeria such as malaria and Lassa fever.

Mr Idris said high-risk states, border communities, major transport hubs and Points of Entry had been identified for priority interventions.

He added that Nigeria retained strong response capacities, including laboratory capability, trained Rapid Response Teams, functional Emergency Operations Centres and existing Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF) preparedness structures.

According to him, the country's previous experience in successfully containing Ebola and other haemorrhagic fever outbreaks had strengthened current preparedness efforts.

"The National Emergency Operations Centre is on alert mode for heightened preparedness, with the National Incident Management System activated and clear coordination, reporting and escalation pathways in place," he said.

Mr Idris said epidemiologists and Rapid Response Teams had been placed on alert for possible deployment, while coordination with State Ministries of Health, Port Health Services and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies was being strengthened.

He said ongoing preparedness monitoring, readiness assessments and situation reporting were also underway at national and sub-national levels.

The NCDC boss added that the agency had intensified event-based surveillance and epidemic intelligence nationwide, including enhanced monitoring of alerts, rumours and unusual public health events.

According to him, enhanced surveillance activities are also ongoing at Points of Entry and border communities where the risk of importation is highest.

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He said Ebola Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) readiness tools and checklists had been distributed to health facilities, while refresher sensitisation for healthcare workers on IPC protocols and early identification of suspected cases was ongoing.

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Mr Idris said states had also been advised to incorporate Ebola preparedness into existing emergency readiness plans, including the designation of isolation and treatment centres.

He added that NCDC and its partners were preparing to preposition critical response materials such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), laboratory consumables, IPC supplies and emergency medical items in strategic locations.

The director-general said Nigeria maintained laboratory testing capability in states with international Points of Entry and across the public health laboratory network, with additional surge capacity available if required.

He said sample collection, transportation and referral systems for suspected Viral Haemorrhagic Fever cases were also being strengthened alongside biosafety and biosecurity measures across laboratories. (NAN)