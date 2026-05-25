Africans Communicating Africa to Launch in Accra With Call to Reclaim Africa's Narrative

Africans Communicating Africa (AfriComms Africa), a pan-African foundation committed to strengthening authentic African storytelling and nurturing a new generation of African communicators, will officially launch on Tuesday, May 26 in Accra.

Organised to coincide with Africa Day celebrations, the launch would convene thought leaders and communication professionals for timely conversations on how Africa is positioned globally and how Africans can take greater ownership of the continent's narrative in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world.

Seasoned professionals from academia, corporate communications, diplomacy, governance, the creative arts, and the media are expected to share insights on how Africans can shape and influence narratives across sustainability and climate communication, political communication, corporate communication, and diplomacy -- particularly at a time when youth-driven digital storytelling is increasingly shaping Africa's image, voice, and future.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, a Communications for Development Advocate, said the summit is designed to serve as a strategic platform for bold dialogue, diverse perspectives and meaningful collaboration among African communicators.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Communicating Africa Summit brings together and showcases leading voices in Ghana and across Africa from different communication spaces, reflecting the evolving landscape of African storytelling," she said.

"Africa has never lacked communicators. What Africa needs are alternative, rich spaces where communicators can come together to exchange ideas, challenge perspectives, inspire new thinking, and collectively shape society," she added.

The launch marks the beginning of a broader movement to strengthen Africa's narrative power and build a vibrant community of professionals committed to telling Africa's stories with clarity, confidence, authenticity, and purpose.

African communicators, media professionals, storytellers, creatives and institutions that believe in the power of authentic African narratives would be expected to be part of this important launch and to join the growing movement shaping how Africa tells its story to the world.