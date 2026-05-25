Nigeria: Presidency-Backed National Basketball Combine Gives Nigerian Youth New Hope

History was made in Lagos at the weekend as hundreds of young basketball talents from across Nigeria stormed the newly renovated Dolphins Basketball Court for the groundbreaking SSA- Templar-Adrenale National Basketball Combine, a first-of-its-kind grassroots basketball development event backed by the Presidency.

The atmosphere was electric as players, parents, guardians, coaches, scouts, and sports stakeholders gathered in large numbers for what many described as a defining moment for grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

Organised through the partnership between the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development and the Templar-Adrenale Athlete Development Initiative, the event brought together over 200 young basketball prospects from across the country for final evaluations and selections into an international-standard athlete development programme.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, who was present at the event, described the initiative as a major step toward building the future of Nigerian sports from the grassroots level.

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According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration remains deeply committed to youth development and sports empowerment across the country.

"We need to do more for grassroots sports in Nigeria. Mr. President loves the youth and is passionate about their future, especially through sports development," Hon. Adeboye stated. "I am happy with this partnership, and I want every athlete here to be assured of government support. We must continue to build the next generation that will make Nigeria proud globally."

He further encouraged the young athletes to remain disciplined and focused, expressing confidence that many of them would one day represent Nigeria internationally, secure opportunities in the NBA, play for big clubs in Europe and America, and become future ambassadors of the country through sports.

For many of the players, the combine represented more than just a basketball event it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Several athletes who spoke during the event described the experience as inspiring and life-changing.

"This is a great opportunity for us, and we are not taking it for granted," one player said. "This combine is preparing us for the future."

Parents and guardians also praised the initiative, applauding Templar-Adrenale fondly called A5, for creating a platform capable of exposing young talents to bigger opportunities beyond Nigeria.

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According to A5, only 14 outstanding athletes will be selected from this first phase into the Templar-Adrenale High-Performance Development Programme, where they will receive elite training, mentorship, education support, NIL investment and international exposure opportunities.

The organizers also revealed that the partnership between Templar-Adrenale (A5) and the SSA's office is backed by a 10-year development agreement, designed to create sustainable opportunities for grassroots athletes not only in basketball but across multiple sports nationwide.

Officials say the long-term vision is to build a structured athlete pipeline capable of transforming Nigerian grassroots talents into globally competitive professionals.

With the overwhelming turnout, strong government backing, and excitement surrounding the combine, many observers now believe the event could mark the beginning of a new era in Nigerian and African sports development one where talent is not only discovered but intentionally developed for global success.

"From Lagos to the world, A5 and the President of Nigeria have partnered in Nigeria's next generation of stars. Which today just has taken their first step," an official of the organising team concluded.