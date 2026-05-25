Nigeria: 2027 - 31 APC Governors Endorse Tinubu With 10.99m Votes

LAGOS -- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, secured the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2027 general elections, polling a commanding 10,999,162 votes in the party's first nationwide direct primary.

Tinubu overwhelmed his sole challenger, Mr Stanley Osifo, who garnered 16,503 votes, in an exercise conducted across 8,809 wards in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Nationwide dominance

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The results, declared in Abuja by the Chairman of APC Presidential Primary Election Committee, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, showed sweeping dominance by the president across the federation.

Tinubu recorded his highest tally in Lagos with 814,988 votes, followed by Adamawa with 644,149 and Kaduna with 618,914. Other strongholds included Imo (582,960), Kano (500,852), Katsina (467,003) and Gombe (450,517).

From the South-South to the North-East, and across the Middle Belt, the President posted significant numbers, underscoring his firm grip on the party's grassroots base.

Osifo trails, records zero in 21 states

In stark contrast, Osifo's performance was largely symbolic, with his best outings in Niger (5,248 votes), Kano (2,675), Bauchi (2,650) and Abia (1,007).

Osifo got one vote in his native Edo State and failed to secure a single vote in 21 states and the FCT

States he recorded zero vote are Osun, Kogi, Delta, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kwara, Borno, Enugu, Kebbi, Ondo, Yobe, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Ogun, Sokoto, Cross River, Taraba, and Gombe

How Tinubu recorded landslide victory

A state-by-state breakdown of Tinubu's votes shows the breadth of his dominance: Bayelsa 227,192; Osun 100,888; Oyo 142,754; Anambra 43,034; FCT 36,103; Kano 500,852; Katsina 467,003; Abia 161,005; Kogi 197,370; Delta 407,646; Ebonyi 207,579; Jigawa 206,520; Plateau 241,720; Kwara 310,990; Edo 121,098; Nasarawa 285,436; Niger 175,487; Borno 414,988; Enugu 383,382; Kebbi 292,972; Kaduna 618,914; Bauchi 156,541; Ondo 181,996; Yobe 253,804; Rivers 280,082; Akwa Ibom 389,197; Benue 374,787; Imo 582,960; Ekiti 85,340; Lagos 814,988; Zamfara 321,579; Ogun 322,485; Sokoto 301,000; Cross River 113,911; Taraba 183,698; Gombe 450,517; and Adamawa 644,149

We won't allow opposition with no clear vision to take Nigeria backward -- Tinubu

Speaking on his victory yesterday, President Tinubu cautioned Nigerians not to allow politicians with no clear vision take the country backward.

The President also promised to consolidate the reforms his administration had embarked on, to work harder for the posterity Nigerians had longed for, and place the country on an irreversible path within another four years.

President Tinubu spoke when he was handed the Certificate of Return and the flag of the APC as the party's candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

While congratulating his opponent for the APC presidential ticket, Stanley Osifo, for being a good sportsman and accepting the outcome of the party primaries, he said he bore no grudge against him.

He also expressed his willingness to dialogue with political opponents and critics of his administration.

Addressing party leaders and supporters at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after being declared the APC presidential candidate for 2027 Tinubu said democracy was built not on uniformity of thought but on diversity of ideas anchored in a shared belief in the nation.

"To those who despise our philosophy, we offer dialogue and engagement, not anger, confident that the sincerity of our purpose and the results of our work will speak for themselves," he said.

Addressing his challenger directly by name, he stated: "I owe you no grudge, including Osifo, who spent his money."

Osifo, a businessman from Edo State, paid N100m for the APC presidential nomination form and refused to step down after a planned consensus arrangement for the primary collapsed. He polled 16,503 votes nationwide.

Tinubu said disagreement with the opposition was a feature of democracy, rather than a threat.

He said: "You may be angry with our party; we don't have to agree. Democracy is sustained not by uniformity but by diversity, by a shared belief in the nation, and the blending of ideas."

The President said the event was a celebration of another moment in the country's democratic journey, a history not defined by any individual but by the collective resolve to build a stable, prosperous and just nation.

"Four years ago, I stood before you as an aspirant to the highest office in our country, seeking your mandate alongside many distinguished compatriots and fellow aspirants, driven by conviction and patriotism.

"I recall with gratitude how I sat that night at Eagle Square beside my friend, ally, and predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, of blessed memory. With your support, I emerged as our party's candidate and, months later, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Today, I return as your incumbent President, humbled by your enduring support, encouraged by your continued confidence, and imbued with renewed passion for the tasks ahead.

"In 2022, our task was to chart a new direction for our party and nation. Today, our task is to affirm that continuity is essential -- to consolidate reform, secure progress, and strengthen the foundation of a modern Nigeria.

"I accept, with humility and profound gratitude, the nomination of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, to stand again as its presidential candidate in the 2027 election," the President said.

He thanked the party leadership, APC governors, the National Working Committee, members of the National Assembly, and loyal party members and stakeholders who have contributed to the unity and strength of the party.

"I also acknowledge the steadfast support and sacrifices of Nigerians across all walks of life who continue to believe in the difficult but necessary path of reform we have chosen to rebuild our nation.

"Since that night in June 2022, a lot has changed. The political landscape has evolved. Electoral reforms have strengthened the credibility of our democratic process. Voting patterns and expectations are shifting. Our economy has undergone significant structural reform, supported by new tax laws and fiscal policies that have boosted revenue collection for the federation.

"We promised to remove the financial barriers to higher education for our youth. Today, we have established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, with over N282 billion disbursed and more than 1.5 million beneficiaries.

"We promised an improved power supply and an end to estimated billing. In the past three years, we have closed the metering gap by supplying 2.5 million meters via the Presidential Metering Initiative.

"We have established a N4 trillion bond programme to settle verified legacy debts owed to GENCOs and GASCOs. Under our administration, power generation sometimes peaked at 6,000MW, 50 percent higher than what we inherited. Our strategy is focused on redesigning the power sector into a bankable, investable, and capable sector that delivers power to homes and industries.

Fuel subsidy, forex

"We moved away from wasteful fuel subsidies, unstable exchange rates, and weak infrastructure. Today, we are witnessing a turnaround: the naira is strengthening, foreign reserves are rising, and our economic outlook is positive despite the inflationary disruption caused by the war in Iran and the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.

"We have strengthened macroeconomic stability through improved revenue performance, financial management, and better fiscal coordination.

"We have prioritised infrastructure across transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing, and irrigation as engines for inclusive growth. We are building concrete, durable roads and superhighways along the coast and on the Sokoto-Badagry route that will last for over 100 years.

"We are improving our airports and seaports after decades of neglect. We have reformed the oil and gas sector and are attracting billions of dollars in fresh investment in a sector that was almost comatose.

"Our social investment and human capital programmes target vulnerable households, youth, women, and small businesses. In addition, we are reclaiming our national values and ethos anchored on unity and the unbroken bond of togetherness.

"While our founding and now revived national anthem recognises our diversity, it reminds us of the work we need to do to forge a stronger and more perfect union. Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand. As Nigerians, we must continue to stand together for our country against all forces that seek to divide us," Tinubu said.

The President, who noted that despite his administration's efforts, challenges remained, said: "Many Nigerians still struggle with rising costs and economic adjustment. We do not dismiss these concerns; we understand them and govern not in comfort but in reality, with honesty and action."

He acknowledged the security challenges still confronting parts of the country and assured that he would take seriously the responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of every Nigerian.

Tinubu added: "Our government has intensified efforts to strengthen our security architecture, support our brave armed forces and the police, and forge stronger partnerships with local communities.

"We have invested in intelligence, surveillance, and modern equipment, and we are addressing the root causes of insecurity. We also expect the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to allow the creation of state police as a matter of national emergency.

"We will not rest until we restore peace and stability to every corner of our country. Our resolve is unwavering, and our goal is clear: a Nigeria where every citizen can live, work, and aspire without fear.

"As leaders and members of this great party, we should all be proud of what we have achieved for our country since our party took over governance in 2015, and of the outstanding economic progress we have recorded in the last three years of my administration. However, the work we began is unfinished.

Serving with greater determination

"In accepting this nomination, I renew my commitment to serve our nation with even greater determination.

"With another four years of disciplined focus and national cooperation, we will firmly place Nigeria on an irreversible path of economic expansion, industrialisation, energy security, infrastructure development, food sufficiency, and democratic consolidation.

"Our mission remains clear: to build a Nigeria where every life, including property, is secure; where enterprise thrives; where workers earn with dignity; where young people find opportunity; and where farmers prosper. And where every Nigerian, regardless of background, can dream big and succeed.

"To those who may disagree with us politically, we extend a hand of partnership in nation-building. To those who differ with our philosophy, we offer dialogue and engagement, confident that the sincerity of our purpose and the results of our work will speak for themselves.

"Democracy is sustained not by uniformity but by diversity, by a shared belief in the nation and the blending of ideas.

"Let us come together as Nigerians, from north to south, east to west, to consolidate our gains, tackle our challenges, and seize the promise of a greater tomorrow. The task ahead requires patriotism and collective effort."

Advising Nigerians not to gamble with the forthcoming election, Tinubu said: "This next election must not merely be a contest of parties or ideas, but a reaffirmation of Nigeria's democratic maturity. As a government, we have taken giant steps forward. Let's not give in to complacency by allowing politicians with no clear alternative vision to take our country backward.

"With faith in God, confidence in our people, and hope in our future, I accept this nomination with a renewed resolve to serve our people. I thank all our party members for bestowing on me the honour of being our torchbearer and candidate in the January 2027 election.

"Together, and with the help of God Almighty, we shall build a more secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria for generations to come. I pledge to build an even more inclusive government, one that listens, learns, and leads with the best interests of all Nigerians at heart."

Our presidential primaries, dress rehearsal for 2027 -- Yilwatda

With ululation over the outcome, the APC, yesterday, dismissed criticisms trailing its nationwide primaries, describing the exercises, particularly Saturday's ward-level presidential primary, as a "dress rehearsal" for victory in the 2027 general elections.

National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the massive turnout across the country signposted what Nigerians should expect at the polls, insisting no rival party could match the ruling party's strength.

"If you see the turnout on Saturday, the numbers ran into thousands. This is only a mock demonstration of what the general election will look like. No political party can showcase one-tenth of what we presented," he said.

Yilwatda also dismissed viral videos alleging irregularities in vote counting, describing them as recycled and misattributed clips unrelated to APC activities.

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"Most of those videos are unverified and not from our processes. You won't see APC banners, flags or membership identification in them. Some are from entirely different events," he added.

Projecting confidence ahead of 2027, Yilwatda said the APC had become the political platform of choice, with Nigerians across party lines scrambling to join.

"The APC is now the rallying point. The competition to belong is very high, and thousands are buying nomination forms. That shows growing acceptance nationwide," he said.

On complaints by aspirants over the conduct of legislative and governorship primaries, the chairman said grievances were inevitable in a competitive system.

"When you have many qualified aspirants contesting for one position, complaints are natural. In fact, a party without internal disagreements is a weak one," he stated, adding that reconciliation teams had been activated.

Also, Chairman of the Presidential Primary Committee, Anyim Pius Anyim, said the direct primary model adopted by the party marked a milestone in deepening internal democracy and expanding participation.

Atiku, Amaechi, Hayattu-Deen battle for ADC ticket today

Meanwhile, attention has shifted to the Senator David Mark-led African Democratic Congress, ADC, where three frontline aspirants, including former vice president and three time presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; former Rivers State governor and Transportation Minister, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; and economist, Mohammed Hayattu-Deen, will battle for the party's presidential ticket, today.

This is coming against the backdrop of the inability of the three aspirants and party leaders to broker a consensus.

The party's primary will be conducted nationwide under a committee chaired by Chief Ikechi Emenike, 2023 governorship candidate of the APC in Abia State.

Other members include Prof. Yisa Gana (Secretary), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Jalingo (retd), Dr Auwalu Anwar and several senior party figures.

Atiku rallies delegates

Ahead of the contest, Atiku Abubakar charged ADC delegates to prioritise competence and national reach over sentiment and social media popularity.

In a statement by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president warned against what he described as "political experimentation" at a critical time in Nigeria's history. "Elections are not won on social media enthusiasm alone. Governance is not performance art. The presidency is not a platform for improvisation," he said.

'Defining moment for ADC'

Atiku described the primary as a defining moment, urging delegates to choose a candidate capable of defeating an incumbent and governing effectively from day one. "The question is simple: do we want to make a statement, or do we want to make a president?" he asked.

Race to 2027 gathers steam

With Tinubu now firmly in control of the APC ticket and the ADC set to unveil its flagbearer, the political landscape ahead of the 2027 presidential election is rapidly taking shape as former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has emerged as the sole presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.