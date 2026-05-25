Nigeria: Police Reject ₦500m Bribe, Seize Suspected Canadian Loud Worth ₦7.8bn

OPERATIVES of the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force have uncovered a major drug trafficking syndicate in Lagos, seizing suspected illicit drugs estimated at ₦7.8 billion and arresting several suspects, including the alleged kingpin, Eke Henry Ifeanyi.

The operation, carried out by officers of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in collaboration with divisional police detectives, followed months of surveillance and intelligence gathering coordinated by the Zone 2 Headquarters.

The raid, which took place in an apartment within an estate in Mende, Maryland, Lagos, led to the recovery of hundreds of bags of suspected Canadian Loud, allegedly stored in the residence of the prime suspect.

Addressing journalists at the scene on Saturday, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on May 19 after weeks of strategic monitoring by operatives.

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According to him, the operation was executed with technical support and guidance from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, alongside coordinated efforts between the SPU and divisional police teams.

Jimoh revealed that during the operation, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe the SPU commander with ₦500 million to compromise the mission and allow the movement of the drug consignment.

He said: "The suspect offered ₦500 million to the SPU commander in an attempt to make the team stand down and allow him to contact his associates to move the consignment elsewhere. The offer was rejected immediately and properly documented for further investigation."

The AIG described the development as a reflection of the renewed professionalism and operational discipline being entrenched in the Force under the current policing strategy.

He noted that the success of the operation underscored the importance of deploying specialized police units alongside conventional divisional teams in tackling organized crime.

According to him, the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of rapid containment strategies, intelligence-led policing, and professional conduct among the operatives involved in the raid.

"Rapid containment was achieved as the Special Protection Unit worked with divisional teams to secure the perimeter and prevent escape or interference with evidence.

"The operation was intelligence-driven, following months of surveillance and technical monitoring before the raid was carried out.

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"The immediate rejection and documentation of the bribe attempt also reflect the standard expected from redeployed personnel at the divisional level," Jimoh added.

Reacting to the development, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, commended the operatives for their professionalism, saying the success of the operation validated the ongoing redeployment of personnel to divisions and units across Lagos and Ogun states.

The IGP noted: "Policing must be close to the people, and our specialized units must work side by side with divisional teams on the ground.

"The professionalism shown by the SPU commander in rejecting a ₦500 million bribe and following due procedure is the standard we expect. It shows that when you put your best foot forward at the grassroots, you get results and restore public trust."

Disu further assured that the Force leadership would continue to reward integrity while holding officers accountable to the highest ethical standards.

Police authorities said exhibits recovered during the operation have been properly documented and will be tendered in court. The suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue to track down other members of the drug trafficking network.