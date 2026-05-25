Nigeria: Enegix Petitions EFCC, ICPC Over Dispute On Ebonyi Road Project

Enegix Construction JV PMCC Ltd has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, over a dispute surrounding its Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP, contract in Ebonyi State.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, the company said it was duly awarded the contract and had executed substantial portions of the project, including the clearing of a 28-kilometre road corridor, earthworks, hydraulic structures and bridge construction at Enyigba.

The company stated that a joint measurement exercise conducted with officials of the Ebonyi State Government on September 1, 2025, confirmed that work valued at over N1 billion had been completed.

According to the firm, despite meeting conditions for the amortisation of its Advance Payment Guarantee, APG, approval had not been granted for access to over N566 million meant for the continuation of the project.

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Enegix also denied allegations that it abandoned the project, insisting that its personnel, equipment and materials remained on site. It explained that work was temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and quality control concerns.

The company further raised concerns over the role of Ms Osagie Adewumni in matters relating to the project and company accounts.

It called on the EFCC, ICPC, the Nigeria Police Force, the World Bank and other development partners to investigate the issues surrounding the project and related transactions.