Nigeria: Presidential Primary - ADC Calls for Unity As Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen Battle for Party's Ticket

PREMIUM TIMES reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and an economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, were cleared to contest the primary election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed for unity and discipline among party members ahead of its presidential primaries scheduled for Monday, amid deepening internal divisions within the party.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC urged presidential aspirants, delegates and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly during the exercise.

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The appeal came shortly after a rival faction of the ADC led by the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, announced the dissolution of the David Mark-led National Working Committee and unveiled him (Kachikwu) as its sole presidential candidate.

Mr Kachikwu's faction accused Mr Mark's leadership of hijacking the party structure and abandoning internal democracy, while insisting that its decision was aimed at preserving the party's original ideals.

Mr Abdullahi described the forthcoming primaries as a defining democratic moment not only for the ADC but also for Nigerians searching for a credible political alternative.

"The ADC remains proud to stand today as the only truly democratic party in Nigeria because it is the only political party whose choice of presidential candidate is determined through open primaries," the statement said.

The ADC said the conduct of all participants before, during and after the primaries would signal the type of leadership culture the party seeks to promote.

"We therefore urge all aspirants, their supporters, delegates and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully, responsibly and with dignity throughout the process. This election must reflect the values we claim to represent as a party committed to transparency, internal democracy, national unity and the rule of law," the spokesperson stated.

Mr Abdullahi acknowledged that disagreements were inevitable in democratic contests but stressed that the larger objective of rebuilding Nigeria and restoring public confidence in leadership should remain paramount.

"At the end of this exercise, there will be no winners or losers within the ADC family. The ultimate objective is to emerge stronger, more united and fully prepared to offer Nigerians the competent and credible leadership they deserve." he added.

He also assured members that measures had been put in place to guarantee a free, fair and credible primary process.

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"History will judge us, not merely by who emerges as candidate, but by how we conduct ourselves in this defining moment. We call on every member of our great party to rise to the occasion," the statement added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and an economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, were cleared to contest the primary election.