Nigeria: Federal Govt, Foundation Seek Accelerated Digital Civil Service Reform

The federal government and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation have called for an accelerated overhaul of Nigeria's civil service, demanding a full transition from manual, paper-based operations to digital systems across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

President Bola Tinubu issued the charge over the weekend in Abuja while opening the 2026 International Civil Service Conference at Eagle Square, Abuja.

He was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation, (SGF), Senator George Akume.

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The conference, organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, drew more than 5,000 participants from 16 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and North America, with the theme: "Reforms, Resilience, and Results."

Tinubu directed MDAs to fast-track digitalisation of workflows as part of broader reforms targeted at improving efficiency, transparency, and service delivery across the public sector.

He stressed that the future of governance depended on the ability of institutions to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and embrace technology-driven processes.

Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, backed the reform drive, insisting that meaningful transformation of the public service would require deeper collaboration between government and the private sector.

Delivering a keynote address titled "Public-Private Collaboration for Service Delivery and Innovation," he said governance reform must be measured by real outcomes experienced by citizens.

"The true measure of whether government is working is whether a passport is issued on time, roads are completed on schedule, hospitals function, pensions are paid without distress, and businesses can be registered without bureaucracy," he said.

Aig-Imoukhuede urged stronger partnerships between policymakers and the private sector, arguing that sustainable reforms cannot be achieved in isolation.

"The most successful nations are those where government and business work together, not against each other. No government can do it alone," he added.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which served as Diamond Partner at the conference, said its engagement was aimed at strengthening innovation, institutional capacity, and collaboration within the civil service.

As part of its interventions, the foundation hosted an alumni roundtable titled "Navigating Public Sector Reform," bringing together alumni of the AIG Public Leaders Programme, heads of MDAs, and private sector actors to explore pathways for sustaining reform implementation.

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Executive Vice Chair of the foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, said the partnership reflected a long-term commitment to building stronger public institutions.

"The civil service remains central to national development. Our continued partnership reflects our commitment to equipping public sector leaders with the tools, networks, and capabilities required to deliver results," she said.

The foundation noted that its participation builds on ongoing initiatives including the AIG Public Leaders Programme, AIG Scholarships and Fellowship Programme, and support for the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025.

Founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the foundation focuses on governance reforms across Africa through funding support, advisory services, and capacity-building programmes aimed at improving public service delivery.