Nigeria: Zamfara Intensifies Women Empowerment Programmes to Tackle Poverty

The Zamfara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the lives of thousands of women, including persons with disabilities, through skills-acquisition programmes, small-scale business support, and strategic partnerships aimed at reducing poverty and promoting financial independence.

A statement signed by Suleiman Aliyu Gusau, Information Officer, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, said the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Garba Aliyu Gayari, stated this during a coordination meeting with officials of the Nigeria for Women Programme held at the ministry's conference hall in Gusau on Saturday.

Gayari stated that the state government remains deeply concerned about the economic challenges facing women, particularly those without access to sustainable livelihoods. He noted that the administration is implementing targeted empowerment initiatives focused on financial independence, healthcare, and grassroots business development.

According to him, the programmes are being supported through collaborations with the Renewed Hope Initiative, the World Bank, and other donor organisations, to expand economic inclusion and strengthen community resilience across the state.

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Garba Gayari emphasised the need for additional empowerment programmes to combat further poverty and unemployment, which continue to hinder women's contribution to the state's economic growth and development.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that last year, the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal distributed farming inputs and livestock support packages, including two female goats and one male goat each, to hundreds of women across the state to encourage self-reliance and economic sustainability.

He also commended the wife of the Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, popularly known as Khadimul Ummah, for spearheading extensive women empowerment initiatives through micro-grants, vocational training, healthcare services, and social welfare programmes.

Gayari noted that the administration strongly believes that empowering women is essential to building stronger families and more resilient communities.

He further explained that the ministry, under the leadership of the Commissioner, Dr Aisha M.Z. Anka, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, is working to create sustainable platforms that will enable women to develop their skills, expand their businesses, and access wider markets.

The Permanent Secretary called on all stakeholders and programme officials to intensify efforts toward implementing impactful initiatives that will improve livelihoods and strengthen women's participation in the economic development of Zamfara State.

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All Directors of the Ministry and other relevant stakeholders attended the meeting.