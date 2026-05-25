Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Neliaku On Reelection to Global Alliance for Public Relations

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Ike Neliaku, the president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), on his re-election to the Board of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management for another two-year term.

Neliaku secured the renewed mandate during the Board's Annual General Meeting held in Prague, Czech Republic, following a keenly contested election involving representatives from member nations worldwide.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the re-election as a remarkable endorsement of Neliaku's professional competence, visionary leadership, and commitment to advancing ethical and strategic public relations practice both in Nigeria and abroad.

The president noted that the feat further reinforces Nigeria's growing influence in global communication circles and reflects the high standards and reputation of Nigerian professionals on the international stage.

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President Tinubu also acknowledged the NIPR boss for his continued dedication to promoting excellence, transparency, and innovation in public relations and communication management, expressing confidence that his renewed tenure on the Board would further strengthen international collaboration and professional development within the industry.

"I wish you continued success in your renewed mandate to the global public relations community. I assure you that the Federal Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at enhancing Nigeria's image and professional standing worldwide," the President said.