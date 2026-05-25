Kenya: CS Mbadi Dismisses Kalonzo Claim On Finance Bill 2026 Land Tax Allegations

25 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has dismissed claims by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka that the proposed Finance Bill 2026 seeks to introduce an annual rent on freehold land.

Mbadi clarified that the Bill does not contain any provisions targeting freehold land with yearly charges, insisting that public debate around the issue is based on misinformation.

"The government's focus in the Finance Bill 2026 is on improving tax administration, enhancing fairness in the tax system, and broadening equity in revenue collection rather than introducing new levies on land ownership," he stated.

The Treasury CS urged leaders and the public to rely on official government documentation when discussing tax proposals, noting that misinformation risks creating unnecessary public anxiety and confusion.

The clarification comes amid growing political debate over the contents of the Finance Bill 2026, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament for consideration.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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