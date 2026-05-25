Nigeria: Atiku Gets Sokoto ADC Nod for 2027 Presidential Race

The Sokoto State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has adopted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Alhaji Muktar Magori, a party chieftain, announced this on behalf of other stakeholders during a press conference on Sunday in Sokoto.

Magori, a former chief of staff to ex-Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the consensus was reached by ADC loyalists and other stakeholders in Sokoto State.

"This decision is in preparation for the party's forthcoming presidential primaries and the 2027 general elections," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the press briefing was attended by several ADC chieftains in the state, including former Commissioner for Information Alhaji Dahiru Maishanu, former Head of Service Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, and the State Chairman of the party Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu, among others. (NAN)