Nigeria: APC Primaries - Wave of Resignations Hits Bauchi APC Over Alleged Candidates Imposition

A wave of resignations and growing discontent has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State following the party's primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. Many aspirants and their thousands of members have reportedly dumped the party over allegations of injustice, candidate imposition, and a lack of internal democracy.

Several party stakeholders and aspirants across the state accused APC leadership of sidelining due process during the conduct of the primaries for governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly positions.

Many aggrieved members alleged that no direct primaries were conducted in the state, insisting that candidates were merely handpicked through what they described as "Selection and imposition" rather than a democratic process.

The crisis has triggered mass resignations across different levels of the party, with reports indicating that several local government chairmen may also announce their exit in the coming days.

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Controversy surrounding the primaries began even before the exercise concluded, as some aspirants openly expressed fears that the process had already been compromised. One APC governorship aspirant, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, had earlier withdrawn from the race, citing alleged plans to manipulate the results through imposition rather than a free and fair contest.

Several political groups have also accused the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, of allegedly backing efforts to impose former governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar as the party's governorship candidate, among others in 2027 elections.

Since the announcement of the results, several aspirants and stakeholders have formally resigned from the APC, citing a lack of transparency and violations of internal democracy. Among those who departed is the member representing the Jama'are/Itas-Gadau federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rabilu Bala Kashuri, who announced his resignation with immediate effect.

Kashuri, an aspirant who sought re-election but was unsuccessful, tendered his withdrawal in a letter dated May 21, 2026, addressed to the APC Chairman of Kashuri Ward in the Itas/Gadau Local Government Area.

Kashuri stated that his decision followed careful reflection, adding that while he appreciated the opportunities and relationships built within the APC, he believed resigning was the best step for his political future.

He said, "This decision was not made overnight. After careful reflection, I believe it is the right step for me at this time."

"I want to sincerely thank the party, the leadership at all levels, and most importantly, the good people of my community for the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute. The experience, support, and friendships I gained during my time in the APC are things I will always value," he added.

"To everyone who stood by me and encouraged me over the years: thank you. I hold no ill will toward the party or any of its members, and I wish the APC well in all its future endeavors. Please accept this letter as my formal notice of resignation. I will also take the necessary steps to formally deregister," Hon. Rabilu Bala Kashuri said.

Similarly, an aspirant for the Katagum Federal Constituency, Hon. Tijjani Mohammed Aliyu, resigned from the party, alleging that the primaries were marred by predetermined results, vote allocation, and gross violations of party guidelines. According to him, the exercise undermined the principles of internal democracy upon which the APC was founded.

In a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of the APC in Madangala Ward, Katagum Local Government Area, he wrote: "I write to formally notify you of my intention to resign my membership of the party (Membership No. APC 051203000049) in your ward, with immediate effect."

"This decision follows recent developments regarding party activities, particularly the conduct of the 2026 primaries for various elective positions. After careful observation and review, I am convinced that the process was marred by predetermined results, the outright allocation of votes, and non-compliance with the guidelines for the conduct of said primaries."

He continued, "These actions clearly undermine the internal democracy and principles on which the party was founded. Consequently, I request the party to remove my name from its register and records accordingly. I also wish to sincerely thank the party for the opportunities given to me during my time as a member," Hon. Aliyu said.

Another chieftain, Hon. Abubakar Dahuwa Abdulkadir, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Yamman Katagum, also withdrew his membership from the party. He described the primaries as unfair, discriminatory, and contrary to democratic ethics. He specifically alleged that the APC failed to conduct the planned direct primary election for the Azare/Madangala State Assembly constituency.

Furthermore, Hon. Sulaiman Sunusi Lalaye, an aspirant seeking to represent the Bauchi Constituency in the State House of Assembly, announced his resignation from the APC.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC in Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward, Bauchi Local Government Area, dated May 22, 2026, Lalaye stated that although he had been a member of the party since its formation, he decided to leave due to persistent irregularities and injustice within the party.

Hon. Sulaiman Sunusi Lalaye formally notified the party of his decision to withdraw his candidacy for the State House of Assembly on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

"In addition, I wish to officially tender my resignation and terminate my membership of the APC. This decision follows careful consideration and extensive personal consultations," Lalaye's letter stated.

In a related development, Sani Muhammad Night, a former aspirant for the Dass Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, has also reportedly defected from the party.

Similarly, Hon. Rabi'u Abubakar Bishi announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of the Kangere/Turum Ward.

"I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the All Progressives Congress. I have taken this step due to internal crises and injustice, among other issues, which I can no longer bear. This resignation will enable me to remain committed to my principles of fighting for good governance in our state," Bishi stated.

Adding to the exodus, Mohammed Bakoji Maiwada addressed a letter to the APC Ward Chairman of the Kukadi/Gundari Ward in the Misau Local Government Area, announcing his departure. Maiwada explained that his choice was prompted by the recent conduct of the party primaries, which he described as lacking transparency and fairness.

"This decision became necessary following recent activities surrounding the primaries, which were characterized by a lack of transparency, the exclusion of genuine party members, the imposition of candidates, and deep internal divisions. These developments have undermined internal democracy and weakened the confidence of loyal members who have worked for the progress of the party," Maiwada wrote.

He further noted that many committed stakeholders have become disillusioned due to unfair treatment and a disregard for due process. "After careful consideration and consultations with my supporters, I have decided to withdraw my membership. I sincerely appreciate the relationships built during my time in the party," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi Progressives Forum has formally rejected the governorship primary results announced by the APC committee, insisting that no election took place anywhere in the state.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Bauchi Progressives Forum described the results announced by the committee as "fictitious" and "an insult" to the people of Bauchi State.

According to the forum, governorship aspirants were allegedly pressured to step down in favor of former governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, rather than being allowed to participate in a credible direct primary election. The group challenged the party leadership to produce evidence proving that voting actually took place in any ward or local government area across the state.

"We had agents across the state, and there was not a single vote cast or counted anywhere. There were no queues and no accreditation of voters," the statement read. The forum clarified that it did not necessarily oppose the emergence of Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar as the candidate, but rather objected to the claim that he emerged through a transparent process.

Political tensions further escalated as supporters of Senator Shehu Buba Umar urged him to dump the APC and join the People's Redemption Party (PRP) to pursue his governorship ambition.

Speaking during a solidarity rally in Bauchi, Comrade Haruna Usman Muhammad Modibbo, chairman of the "Mujaddadi Kafar Kafarmu Group," described Senator Buba as the most competent candidate. He alleged that certain party stakeholders had actively worked against the senator's ambition through manipulation and imposition.

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However, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and APC leader in the state, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, appealed for calm.

Speaking with journalists following the primary elections on Saturday, Prof. Pate urged aspirants who were unsuccessful to remain steadfast and continue supporting the party's candidates to ensure victory for the APC in Bauchi State and beyond.

He maintained that regardless of the individual winners, the APC had every reason to celebrate, asserting that the party conducted a peaceful and credible primary that could serve as a model for other states.

"Whether one won or lost, the APC has emerged victorious because the party conducted a peaceful, transparent, and successful primary election," he stated.

Prof. Pate added that the spirit of sportsmanship demonstrated by members remained one of the exercise's major achievements, expressing confidence that future electoral victories would bring greater progress to Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed of the APM has called on aggrieved APC members and those who feel unfairly treated within the party to join the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in pursuit of justice and fairness.

Governor Mohammed made the appeal during an APM event on Saturday, assuring that the party was ready to welcome new members from across the state.

He described the APM as a rapidly growing political force in Bauchi State and said the party would continue expanding its structures and grassroots presence in the coming months.

The governor also accused the APC-led Federal Government of allegedly mounting pressure on opposition politicians, stressing that security agencies must remain neutral and ensure a level playing field for all political actors.

He further urged party supporters to remain vigilant and safeguard their votes during elections, insisting that the political struggle was about freedom, development, and democratic participation.