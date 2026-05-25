Nigeria: Ogbodo Wins Enugu East ADC Senatorial Primary

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared Hon. Jephthah Afam Ogbodo, the winner of its senatorial primary election for Enugu East Senatorial Zone, for the 2027 general elections.

Presenting the certified results over the weekend, the ADC Senatorial Primary Election Committee said the exercise was peaceful, transparent and credible, and was conducted in line with the party's constitution and electoral guidelines.

The committee commended party members, delegates and other stakeholders across the zone for demonstrating unity, maturity and commitment throughout the process.

According to the committee, the successful conduct of the primary reflects the growing popularity and acceptance of the ADC in Enugu State.

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After receiving the mandate, Ogbodo expressed appreciation to the ADC leadership, delegates, supporters and residents of the zone for the confidence reposed in him.

Ogbodo said he accepted the mandate with humility and a deep sense of responsibility, pledging to prioritise the welfare and progress of the people if elected.

"This victory belongs to every resident of Enugu East who desires quality representation, accountability and genuine development.

Together, we will build a future that works for everyone," he stated.

Ogbodo added that his campaign would focus on accountability, inclusion, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, economic opportunities and effective representation at the national level.

He urged supporters across the district's six local government areas to remain united, peaceful, and committed to the collective goal of building a better Enugu East.