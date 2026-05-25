Nigeria: 2026 Hajj - Yobe Govt Distributes Sr300 Hadaya Support to 1,353 Pilgrims

The Yobe State Government has commenced the distribution of 300 Saudi Riyals (SR) each to the 1,353 pilgrims from the state participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise to support the purchase of Hadaya (sacrificial ram), a mandatory rite of the pilgrimage.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Officer Pilgrims Commission Board, Suleiman Alhaji Sabo said, the gesture followed the approval of the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, as part of his administration's continued commitment to the welfare and comfort of pilgrims from the state.

The distribution was officially flagged off in Makkah by the 2026 Amirul Hajj for Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mustapha Ibn Kyari who is also the Emir of Nguru, alongside members of the Amirul Hajj delegation, including Senator Lawan Jalo Zarami, Ahmed Mustapha Goneri, and the Secretary of the delegation, Mohammed Mairami Goneri, at the office of the Executive Chairman of the Yobe State Pilgrims Commission in Makkah.

Speaking during the occasion, the Amirul Hajj urged the pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of Yobe State and Nigeria by conducting themselves peacefully and responsibly throughout the Hajj exercise.

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The royal father equally called on the pilgrims to pray for sustained peace, unity, and progress in Yobe State and the country at large.

Mai Kyari reaffirmed the commitment of the Yobe State Government to ensuring the welfare, safety, and comfort of all pilgrims during their stay in the Holy Land.

The Emir further advised the pilgrims to remain disciplined, focused, and spiritually devoted while performing the Hajj rites, commending Governor Buni's administration for the comprehensive arrangements put in place to ensure a successful pilgrimage exercise.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Yobe State Pilgrims Commission, Alhaji Mai Aliyu Usman, the Commission Secretary, members of the Amirul Hajj delegation, staff of the commission, and zonal fare collectors.