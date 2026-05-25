Liberia: Doe's Daughter Says Her Father Sheltered Charles Taylor's Mother During War - Taylor's Niece Calls It a Lie

The daughter and niece of Samuel K. Doe and Charles Taylor, respectively, traded accusations on social media this week over competing accounts of their fathers' roles in Liberia's civil war, with Veronica Mamie Doe claiming Doe sheltered Taylor's mother during the conflict and Christiana D. Taylor calling the account a fabrication designed to rehabilitate a legacy soaked in blood.

The exchange went viral across Liberian social media platforms over the weekend, reopening painful national debates over wartime accountability and reconciliation that Liberia has never fully resolved.

Charles Taylor is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence in The Hague after the Special Court for Sierra Leone convicted him of aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Sierra Leone's civil war.

In a lengthy Facebook post published Saturday, Veronica Doe said she had once called her father during the early stages of the war after hearing rumors that Taylor's mother was staying at the Executive Mansion.

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She said her father responded: "Mamie, a mother gives life, but she does not sit inside the mind of a grown man."

Veronica said Doe arranged for Ma Louise Yassa Zoe Taylor to stay on the sixth floor of the Executive Mansion with assigned staff, and later personally financed her relocation to Bentol as fighting intensified in Monrovia, deploying soldiers including a Captain Madison to protect her.

Veronica's post also leveled accusations against former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whom she described as a "wicked woman and generational killer" and alleged served as political head of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia and helped finance the war. Sirleaf has previously acknowledged making an early financial contribution to Taylor's movement, which she later said she regretted.

In a prerecorded video posted to her Facebook page, Christiana Taylor dismissed Veronica's account as an attempt to rewrite history and called on the children of wartime figures to show empathy toward victims rather than relitigate competing family narratives.

"Let's be thankful that Liberians -- yes, we have our faults -- but Liberians don't do transfer aggression," Christiana said. "Because if they did, neither you nor I that bear the last names connected to war atrocities would walk freely in Liberia."

Christiana said what she remembered of her grandmother bore no resemblance to Veronica's account.

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"What I vividly recall is that soldiers took my grandmother from Arthington and placed her on national television to read a pre-written statement asking Charles Taylor to come out of the bush and surrender," she said.

She also disclosed that her grandfather, the father of Charles Taylor and her mother, was among the civilians killed in the 1990 St. Peter's Lutheran Church massacre in Monrovia, where hundreds of people seeking refuge died during the war.

"The reason why we don't yell and talk about it is because every life lost mattered," she said.

She urged Veronica to acknowledge that multiple factions, including the Does, Taylors and Kromahs, bore responsibility for Liberia's suffering and called on her to apologize to the Liberian people rather than offer revisionist accounts of her father's record.

The confrontation has drawn widespread public comment, with many Liberians expressing concern that the civil war's unresolved wounds continue to shape national discourse more than two decades after the conflict officially ended in 2003. Liberia's twin civil wars, fought between 1989 and 2003, killed an estimated 250,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more.