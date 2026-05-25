Liberia: EPA Shuts Down Mining Firm in Grand Gedeh Over Creek Diversion, Illegal Operations

Environmental regulators shut down a gold mining company in Grand Gedeh County Friday after inspectors found it operating six excavators and two processing plants without a permit while diverting a major creek to facilitate its operations, leaving large stretches of mined-out land abandoned and unrestored.

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the closure of Gannon Melina Group of Company following an inspection of its mining sites in Kahn Village, Gorbor Robert District, where the company was conducting Class C gold mining activities. The action came on Day Six of the EPA's ongoing nationwide environmental compliance monitoring exercise.

Inspectors found the company operating across two separate mining sites with no valid Environmental Permit, as required under Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law. The EPA described the violations as serious breaches of environmental regulations and moved immediately to halt operations.

The most alarming finding was the diversion of Slomehn Creek, which inspectors said the company had redirected to support its mining work. Environmental authorities warned that altering the natural flow of the waterway could severely disrupt aquatic ecosystems, increase downstream pollution, damage biodiversity and threaten communities that depend on the creek for daily water and livelihood needs.

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Inspectors also documented significant water pollution and widespread land degradation across the mining areas, with several previously mined sections abandoned without restoration, rehabilitation or reclamation.

The investigation was triggered by complaints filed March 10 by residents of Pyne Town, Sanquin, Gbliyee and Kwerteh Town through local environmental advocates operating under the SAPO Campaigners initiative. Community members accused the company of contaminating Slomehn Creek, which flows into the Sanquin River in Carbadea, Sinoe County, warning that the pollution threatened downstream communities, aquatic life and the broader river ecosystem.

Following the inspection, the EPA issued two non-compliance notices against the company, citing it for operating without a valid Environmental Permit and for causing environmental pollution and land degradation.

"No company will be allowed to operate outside the framework of the law," the EPA said, warning that enforcement actions would continue against businesses violating environmental protection requirements.

The agency said the nationwide compliance exercise will continue across several counties, with teams inspecting mining concessions, logging operations, industrial sites and other environmentally sensitive commercial activities.