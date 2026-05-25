Liberia: Garsinii Supporters Deny Early 2029 Senate Endorsement Amid Bong Political Speculation

GBARNGA — Supporters of Bong County politician and humanitarian Dennis Garsinii have dismissed reports suggesting he has already endorsed a candidate for the county's 2029 senatorial race, describing the claims as politically motivated attempts to undermine his growing influence in the county.

The clarification was made over the weekend by the Friends of Garsinii, a political movement backing the former Bong County District One former representative candidate and businessman.

Speaking to journalists in Gbarnga, the head of the movement, Shemaiah Dolo, said Garsinii has not pledged support to any senatorial aspirant and remains focused on humanitarian and development activities across Bong County. "At no point has our political leader declared support for any senatorial aspirant in Bong County," Dolo said. "The claims being spread around are only intended to tint his character and create political confusion."

The statement comes as political activities and alliance-building intensify ahead of Liberia's 2029 legislative and Presidential elections, particularly in Bong County, which political observers consider one of Liberia's most competitive political battlegrounds.

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While speculation continues over potential candidates and alliances, Dolo said Garsinii has intentionally avoided publicly aligning himself with any politician seeking the Senate seat.

Instead, he said the politician remains concentrated on community empowerment and humanitarian interventions that have kept him politically relevant despite his defeat in the 2023 representative election to Rep. Prince Koinah. In recent years, Garsinii has expanded his profile beyond electoral politics through several development and charitable initiatives across Bong County.

Among his most notable projects is the construction of a vocational institution in Botota, District One. The institution is expected to provide vocational education and skills training for young people and disadvantaged residents. Supporters say the project aims to promote self-reliance and reduce youth unemployment in the district.

Beyond education, Garsinii has also gained recognition for contributions to the county's health sector. Last year, he donated a warehouse of medical supplies to the Bong County Health Team for distribution to health facilities across the county. The donation included medications, hospital bedding, gloves, sanitation materials, IV stands and other medical supplies intended to address shortages affecting struggling clinics and hospitals.

County health authorities at the time praised the donation, describing Garsinii as a long-time supporter of healthcare delivery in Bong County.

According to available research, in 2022 the businessman turned politician also donated more than $5,000 worth of medical equipment and supplies to the Bong County Health Team and several public health facilities.

The beneficiaries of his contributions say they have helped sustain Garsinii's visibility and influence in the county, even outside elected office.

The Friends of Garsinii also rejected reports claiming their political leader had declined a government appointment from the ruling Unity Party administration, which he supported during the 2023 presidential election.

Dolo described those claims as unfounded, insisting Garsinii had never received any official communication regarding a government position.

"The President has not served him any communication of appointment, so people spreading these stories are only misleading the public," he said.

Although the group declined to confirm whether Garsinii intends to contest the District One representative seat again or seek a Senate seat in 2029, Dolo disclosed that consultations are ongoing across Bong County.

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According to him, the outcome of those discussions will determine Garsinii's future political direction.

For many who understand politics not only in Bong but across the country, the refusal to prematurely endorse any senatorial hopeful may be part of a broader strategy to preserve political flexibility as alliances continue to shift within Bong County. The county has increasingly emerged as a center of political maneuvering, with former candidates, lawmakers and emerging political actors repositioning themselves ahead of the next election cycle.

As speculation grows, Garsinii's supporters insist their political leader remains more focused on development initiatives than early campaign politics, even as his name continues to surface in discussions surrounding Bong County's future political landscape.