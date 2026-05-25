Liberian Albinism Group Blasts Ai Images Mocking Condition

The Liberia Albinism Society on Tuesday condemned the growing circulation of AI-generated images that digitally alter the appearance of Liberian celebrities and public figures to depict them as persons with albinism, calling the trend degrading, dehumanizing and a threat to hard-won gains in disability rights advocacy.

The organization, in a press statement issued May 20, said the use of albinism as a source of comedy or social media engagement is "fundamentally contrary to the principles of human dignity and equality" and demanded that bloggers, influencers and media institutions immediately stop producing and sharing the content.

"Discrimination must never be disguised as entertainment, and humanity must never be sacrificed for online attention," the statement read.

The condemnation comes as AI-manipulated images have spread rapidly across social media platforms, attracting engagement by portraying well-known Liberians with the pigmentation traits of persons with albinism. The society said the images have generated widespread anger among advocates and community members who argue the trend exploits a vulnerable group for online attention.

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LAS said persons with albinism in Liberia already face entrenched stigma, bullying, discrimination and social exclusion, and that the circulation of such content reinforces harmful stereotypes and deepens existing prejudice.

"It is therefore deeply disturbing that at a time when the international community continues to advocate for inclusion, awareness and equal human rights, some individuals and platforms are still exploiting albinism for social media relevance and public amusement," the organization stated.

LAS also invoked Liberia's obligations under international human rights law, noting that the country is a signatory to several conventions and protocols that carry both a moral and legal duty to protect vulnerable populations.

The statement referenced International Albinism Awareness Day, observed June 13 each year following a 2014 U.N.-backed resolution in Geneva, as evidence of the global consensus on inclusion and equal rights for persons with albinism.

The society called on government institutions, civil society groups and youth organizations to join efforts against online bullying, hate speech and discrimination targeting the albinism community.

"No society progresses by humiliating its vulnerable population," it said.

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LAS also expressed appreciation to Ambassador Indefatigable Perspicacious Dakpannah U-thant Smith for what it described as a timely intervention on the matter.