South Africa: Fear Grips Ghanaians As Hundreds Flee South Africa

Hundreds of frightened Ghanaians lined up at their embassy in Pretoria to register for emergency evacuation flights back home.

Ghana's High Commissioner accused protesters of xenophobia and warned that migrants are living in fear as tensions rise across South Africa.

Hundreds of worried Ghanaians gathered outside their embassy in Pretoria on Sunday as fear over anti migrant protests spread across South Africa.

Families, workers and students arrived in large numbers for screening and verification before planned evacuation flights back to Ghana.

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Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said 826 Ghanaians have already signed up to leave the country voluntarily.

The first group of 300 people is expected to fly home on Wednesday.

Quashie said the evacuation process was triggered by growing tension and intimidation linked to anti migrant protests sweeping through Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The protests are being led by the pressure group March and March.

The group has demanded that foreigners leave South Africa by the end of June.

Quashie said many Ghanaians no longer feel safe.

"The government of Ghana feels that it is time to bring those who feel unsafe in this country back home," said Quashie.

"We have 800 people going to Ghana, writing their names, who have volunteered to leave South Africa."

He said embassy officials had started screening the first group of evacuees and the process would continue until departure day.

Quashie said there are more than 16,000 Ghanaians living in South Africa.

He stressed that most are in the country legally and obey local laws.

But he said the hostile atmosphere has left many people scared.

"I think that we don't have to mince words in calling it xenophobic attacks," said Quashie.

"I believe that the things that have been happening across the country, where people take the law into their own hands, are a challenge."

The anti migrant protests have sparked heated debate across South Africa, with some communities blaming foreign nationals for crime, unemployment and pressure on public services.

Others have warned that the protests risk turning violent and could damage South Africa's reputation across Africa.

Despite the growing tension, Quashie said he does not believe the crisis will destroy diplomatic ties between Ghana and South Africa.

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"But we should move from talking and get to action," he said.

The situation has raised fresh fears of another wave of xenophobic violence similar to previous deadly attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

For now, many Ghanaian families are choosing to leave before the situation gets worse.