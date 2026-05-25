Liberia: American Businesses in Liberia Unite to Form New Association

A major step towards strengthening commercial ties between Liberia and the United States was taken on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when more than 40 American businesses operating in Liberia convened at the United States Embassy in Monrovia for the inaugural meeting of the U.S. Business Dialogue.

The inaugural gathering concluded with a unanimous decision to establish the American Business Association in Liberia (ABAIL), an organization aimed at fostering cooperation among American-owned businesses while contributing to Liberia's economic growth and investment climate.

During the meeting, participants selected Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg as interim head of the proposed association, entrusting him with leading the process toward the formal establishment and registration of ABAIL as a legal entity in Liberia.

Mr. Zaidenberg currently serves as Managing Director of the LISCR Trust Company and Chairman of the Boards of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) and Telecom International Alliance (TIA). Business leaders at the meeting described him as a highly respected figure within Liberia's business community whose extensive experience and longstanding commitment to the country make him well-suited to guide the new organization during its formative stage.

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Having lived and conducted business in Liberia for more than three decades, Mr. Zaidenberg has long played an active role in advancing American business interests in the country, including prior to Liberia's civil conflict.

Participants praised his institutional knowledge, leadership qualities, and ability to bring together diverse stakeholders in pursuit of common economic goals.

According to discussions held during the meeting, ABAIL will focus on promoting new American investment opportunities in Liberia, strengthening cooperation and information-sharing among American companies, and enhancing commercial and technical collaboration with the support of the United States Embassy in Liberia.

The association also intends to work closely with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce and the Government of Liberia to help build a stronger and more resilient economy through increased private-sector participation and responsible foreign investment.

Speaking following his selection, Mr. Zaidenberg expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him and pledged to work diligently to unite American businesses operating in Liberia.

He underscored the importance of collaboration, investment, and constructive engagement with Liberian institutions, noting that American businesses can play a significant role in supporting economic growth, job creation, and private-sector development across the country.

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Observers at the meeting described the formation of ABAIL as a timely and strategic initiative capable of deepening economic relations between Liberia and the United States while creating a stronger platform for advocacy, partnership, and sustainable investment.

The establishment of the association is also expected to improve coordination among American companies and provide a structured avenue for addressing issues affecting trade, commerce, and investment in Liberia.