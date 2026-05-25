Liberia: Ngafuan Calls MFDP Women 'Heroes of Value, Virtue, and Strength'

The Finance and Development Planning Minister have praised the women of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for their dedication, professionalism, and sacrifices in service to Liberia, describing them as "women of value, virtue, and strength."

Speaking at a Mother's Day celebration organized by the Ministry's women's organization, Minister Ngafuan expressed gratitude to God and described the gathering as a celebration of resilience, service, and womanhood.

He paid special tribute to keynote speaker , whom he described as a global inspiration whose life reflects perseverance, humility, and excellence.

"Leymah Gbowee is not only an inspiration to Liberia, but to Africa and the world," Minister Ngafuan said. "From humble beginnings and personal struggle, she rose to become a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, author, thinker, and respected global voice for peace and humanity."

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He recalled his longstanding admiration for Madam Gbowee's work and reflected on earlier interactions, including her participation in a poetry event he sponsored in 2011. He also referenced her writings, particularly The Little Book of Mother's Prayers, which he said had deeply influenced him.

The minister spoke about the role of mothers and prayer in shaping lives and sustaining families and nations, sharing personal reflections on how his mother's prayers and guidance helped him overcome difficult moments throughout his life and career.

"I can testify to the power of a mother's prayer," he said. "Many of the opportunities I have received and many dangers I have escaped were because of the prayers and sacrifices of mothers."

Minister Ngafuan also used the occasion to recognize the "unsung heroes" within the Ministry, particularly women and mothers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure national responsibilities are fulfilled.

He highlighted the intense demands of the national budget process, noting that many staff members, especially women, often work late into the night and endure significant pressure to meet constitutional deadlines.

"Many of these women leave their children and families for weeks at a time to answer the nation's call," he said. "Their sacrifices are often unseen and underappreciated, yet they are essential to keeping the country functioning."

The minister also recounted an emotional experience involving a female staff member whose health deteriorated due to the strain and exhaustion associated with extended work during the budget process.

"When I learned what she had endured while serving the country, I felt deeply moved," he said. "These are the occupational hazards many public servants face while working for Liberia."

Minister Ngafuan urged employees of the Ministry to continue serving with integrity, compassion, and a strong sense of national responsibility, emphasizing that their work directly impacts the lives of ordinary Liberians.

"We are entrusted with the nation's resources," he noted. "What we do or fail to do can determine whether citizens receive healthcare, education, and other essential services."

Encouraging the women of the Ministry to prioritize both self-care and national service, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a spirit of collective responsibility and teamwork.

"The spirit of motherhood means caring beyond your immediate assignment," he said. "It means stepping forward to solve problems because you understand that lives depend on the decisions we make every day."

He further commended the Ministry's women's organization for consistently organizing impactful and inspiring programs, praising previous initiatives featuring distinguished national leaders and expressing anticipation for future engagements.

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"This Ministry must remain a place of learning and inspiration," he added. "The wisdom shared through these conversations can transform lives and strengthen our institutions."

He congratulated the leadership and staff of the Budget and Planning Department, particularly recognizing the contributions of women professionals in Liberia's budgeting and public financial management sector.

He noted that women constitute a significant majority of the Ministry's technical budget team and praised their competence and leadership.

"To all the women here today, whether formally honored or not, you are honorable people," Minister Ngafuan stressed. "Your work, sacrifice, and commitment to Liberia matter greatly, and this nation is better because of your service."