Ghana: Unplanned Spatial Development Turning Greater Accra Into 'Gigantic Slum'

opinion

For more than two decades, I have yearned to pen down my thoughts on the inertia that has plagued Ghana's spatial development.

Yet, like many citizens who observe the steady deterioration of our urban spaces, I often lacked the courage and fortitude to confront the issue through my journalistic eye.

However, on Monday, May 18, as I travelled from Accra to the Volta River Authority (VRA) Academy at Akuse for the official launch of the Clean Mini-Grid Design, Installation and Inspection Training-of-Trainers Programme, I was jolted into a painful awakening.

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The journey through the Tema Motorway, Ashaiman, Afienya, and Michel Camp to Akuse revealed a frightening reality-- continuous stretch of unregulated residential development, haphazard structures and disorderly settlements that increasingly defined the landscape of the Greater Accra Region.

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My concern and fear are not merely about the emergence of new communities, as I believe cities naturally grow, but it is the alarming speed at which the Greater Accra Region itself is gradually transforming into one gigantic slum.

From unauthorised buildings springing up along waterways to settlements emerging without roads, drainage systems, schools, clinics or markets, one cannot help but to ask: "Where are the city authorities, the district assemblies and the Spatial Planning Authorities?"

For years, governments have spoken eloquently about decentralisation, urban renewal and sustainable development, yet the evidence on the ground tells a different story.

Spatial planning enforcement has either weakened steadily or total absent, while political expediency or institutional inertia continue to override professional planning principles.

Many assemblies issue permits selectively, ignore violations and later regularise illegal developments after the damage has already been done.

In several communities, developers begin construction without approval, fully aware that political interference and bureaucratic delays will eventually protect them from sanctions.

The result is the chaotic urbanisation visible across Greater Accra and many rapidly growing towns throughout the country. Ironically, politicians themselves are among the greatest victims of this planning failure.

Despite decades of independence, political elites, business leaders and senior public officials still compete for residential and commercial spaces within the few areas properly planned during the colonial era.

Neighbourhoods such as Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Ridge, Roman Ridge and parts of Tema remain highly desirable because they were developed under strict spatial planning regimes.

In these areas the roads were aligned carefully, drainage systems integrated, utility corridors protected and land use regulated with discipline and foresight.

These communities were not accidents, they were products of coordinated urban governance and long-term planning. Yet successive governments have failed to replicate such standards across the rest of the country.

Instead of deliberately creating new planned cities and growth corridors, authorities have allowed uncontrolled settlements to spread in every direction.

It is sad that our political leaders routinely commission roads, schools and electricity extensions in already congested communities while neglecting the long-term organisation necessary for sustainable urban growth.

This failure goes beyond aesthetics, poor spatial planning directly undermines effective tax administration and economic governance. A properly planned city makes property identification and valuation easier.

It is important to emphasis that when streets are named systematically, buildings numbered accurately and land ownership documented clearly, it enables assemblies and revenue authorities to collect property rates, land taxes and utility fees efficiently.

But how does a state effectively tax properties in communities where roads have no names, houses have no numbers and entire settlements emerge overnight without official records?

The confusion within physical development mirrors the inefficiencies within national revenue mobilisation systems. It is therefore not surprising that many assemblies remain financially weak and heavily dependent on central government transfers.

The consequences extend further into the provision of social amenities and public infrastructure. When communities emerge without planning, governments are forced into expensive corrective development instead of strategic infrastructure investment.

Roads are often constructed after houses have already occupied road reservations. Drainage systems become difficult to install without demolitions. Water pipelines, electricity networks and sewer systems become more costly and technically complicated.

The recurring floods in Accra are not simply natural disasters; they are symptoms of planning failures. Buildings continue to occupy waterways because enforcement agencies either lack the will or the political backing to act decisively against offenders.

Similarly, schools and hospitals become overstretched because population growth in these unplanned settlements was never anticipated in national infrastructure projections. Transportation systems also suffer immensely.

The daily traffic congestion in Accra is not merely a transportation problem; it is fundamentally a spatial planning crisis. Residential, commercial and industrial activities continue competing for limited spaces without effective zoning regulations.

The irony is painful largely because Ghana possesses competent planners, strong legal frameworks and experienced professionals, what is missing is enforcement, coordination and political commitment.

Traditional authorities allocate land without integration into broader planning frameworks, while politicians fear losing votes whenever demolitions or strict enforcement measures become necessary.

As a result, illegality flourishes while orderly development suffers.

One of the least discussed consequences of chaotic spatial development is the gradual destruction of peri-urban agriculture around Ghana's major cities.

Vast tracts of fertile agricultural land around Accra, Kasoa, Dodowa, Oyibi and Nsawam are rapidly disappearing beneath concrete and unregulated real estate expansion.

Lands that once produced vegetables, cassava, maize and fruits for nearby urban populations are increasingly being converted into residential enclaves without any coordinated land-use policy.

The consequences are not merely environmental; they are deeply economic.

As peri-urban agriculture declines, cities become increasingly dependent on food transported across long distances through inefficient supply chains and poor road networks.

Transportation costs, post-harvest losses and middlemen charges inevitably push food prices upward. Urban residents are therefore forced to spend larger portions of their incomes on basic food items, worsening the already high cost of living.

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A coordinated spatial planning regime would deliberately protect strategic agricultural belts around major cities while guiding residential and industrial expansion into designated corridors.

Without such foresight, Ghana risks creating overcrowded urban centres that are physically disorganised and economically unsustainable. No country can achieve sustainable development without disciplined spatial planning.

Countries that have successfully industrialised and urbanised understood this principle early. They planned ahead of population growth, protected public spaces, enforced zoning regulations and invested deliberately in new growth centres instead of overcrowding existing cities.

Ghana must urgently rethink its development model!

As a nation we cannot continue concentrating opportunities, investments and population within poorly planned urban centres while neglecting coordinated regional development. We need deliberate policies that promote properly planned secondary cities with integrated transportation, housing, sanitation and industrial systems.

The cost of continued neglect will not only be measured in collapsing infrastructure and rising urban poverty, but also in declining health, environmental degradation, weakened investor confidence and the gradual erosion of national productivity and cohesion.

If we fail to act decisively, future generations will inherit cities defined not by opportunity and innovation, but by congestion, flooding, inequality and disorder.

The journey from Accra to Akuse was more than a routine trip. It was a stark reminder that Ghana stands at a dangerous crossroads, and we can either choose disciplined spatial transformation or continue our gradual march towards becoming a nation of sprawling slums.

Cliffff86@yahoo.com

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