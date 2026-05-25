Liberia: LNBA Gets Major ICT Support for Legal Clinics Nationwide

The Liberia National Bar Association has received a major package of ICT equipment and office materials from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Government of Sweden aimed at strengthening access to justice, supporting legal clinics across Liberia, and enhancing the country's transitional justice process ahead of the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

The handover ceremony was held on May 22, 2026, in Monrovia and brought together officials of the Bar Association, representatives of the United Nations, the Swedish Embassy, lawyers, and members of Liberia's justice sector.

Speaking during the ceremony, Christian Mukosa, Country Representative of the OHCHR in Liberia, described lawyers as the "first defenders of human rights," emphasizing the critical role legal practitioners continue to play in protecting vulnerable citizens and strengthening the rule of law.

"Lawyers are very, very important when it comes to the work the Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights is doing here," Mukosa said. "In many countries, when no one was talking about human rights, only lawyers could stand and defend some so-called lost cases and defend people who could not have any support."

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Mukosa said the support to the Bar Association comes at a crucial period as Liberia moves closer to establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court.

He disclosed that draft legislations for both courts were transmitted to the Legislature earlier this week following submission by the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

"I think this is a very important step," he noted. "Lawyers will have a key role to play, not only to advise parliamentarians and senators about the technicalities of the laws and how those laws will serve the people of Liberia, but also because victims and people accused of violations will seek legal representation and support from the Bar Association."

According to Mukosa, lawyers will remain central to ensuring fairness, due process, and accountability throughout the transitional justice process.

"When those courts become functional, lawyers will continue to play a key role to defend victims and to defend the accused and to make sure that the rule of law continues," he added.

Mukosa stressed that strengthening the institutional capacity of the Bar Association is essential to ensuring broader access to justice nationwide, particularly for ordinary citizens unable to afford legal representation.

"We continue believing it is very important to reinforce the capacity of the National Bar Association, which will contribute to the rule of law in the country and ensure that those who are not able to defend themselves should not be left behind," he stated.

The OHCHR representative praised the long-standing collaboration between the United Nations and the Liberia National Bar Association and thanked Sweden for financing the initiative through a one-year support project.

"We can be technically strong and intelligent, but if we do not have resources, we cannot do much," Mukosa remarked. "This is why I again thank the Swedish Embassy for supporting this initiative."

He further disclosed that Sweden has expressed willingness to continue supporting Liberia's justice and accountability process even after the closure of its embassy in Monrovia later this year.

Also speaking at the event, Ms. Susanna Elmberger, First Secretary at the Swedish Embassy in Liberia, reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to Liberia's governance and justice sector reforms, particularly the transitional justice process.

"Sweden is a longstanding partner in Liberia's governance and justice sector reforms," Elmberger said. "We very much welcome and support the Liberian government's decision to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court."

She emphasized that the current moment presents a major opportunity for Liberia to strengthen accountability and address impunity for crimes committed during the country's civil conflicts.

"The importance of moving forward with Liberia's transitional justice process to tackle impunity and ensure that justice delayed is not justice denied cannot be overstated," she declared.

Elmberger stressed that strengthening the capacity of Liberian lawyers is critical to ensuring that future accountability mechanisms remain credible, inclusive, and aligned with international human rights standards.

"Liberian lawyers must be well equipped to contribute to the design, implementation, and operation of the courts," she noted.

Providing details of the donation, OHCHR Human Rights Officer Marion Deniaud explained that the materials are intended to support both the Bar Association's secretariat in Monrovia and legal clinics in several counties.

According to Deniaud, the donation includes five laptops, five modems, five internet subscriptions running through the end of 2026, and assorted stationery supplies for legal clinics in Bomi, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Bong counties, as well as the LNBA secretariat in Montserrado County.

Additionally, three printers, toner cartridges, and cartons of paper were donated specifically for the LNBA secretariat and legal clinics in Grand Bassa and Bong counties.

"The donation is part of the support that OHCHR, thanks to Sweden, wishes to provide to the LNBA to bolster its work in the fight against human rights violations and in the promotion of a victim-centered participatory transitional justice process," Deniaud explained.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Bar Association, LNBA President Cllr. Juah F. Lawson described the support as timely and significant for Liberia's justice sector.

"We receive this material not merely as equipment, but as tools that will strengthen access to justice, enhance institutional efficiency, and support the important work of legal practitioners in advancing human rights, accountability, and the rule of law in our country," Cllr. Lawson stated.

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She noted that the support arrives at a pivotal moment as Liberia advances national discussions surrounding the establishment of accountability mechanisms for war-era crimes and corruption.

"As national conversations continue around the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and other accountability mechanisms, the role of the legal profession becomes even more essential in ensuring that justice processes remain credible, fair, inclusive, and victim-centered," Lawson emphasized.

The LNBA President also praised the decision to extend support beyond Monrovia to county legal clinics, describing it as an important step toward decentralizing access to justice.

"We are especially grateful that this support extends beyond Monrovia to our legal clinics in Bomi, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Bong counties," she said. "This demonstrates shared commitment to decentralizing access to justice and empowering legal services at the community level."

Lawson reaffirmed the Bar Association's commitment to collaborating with national and international partners in promoting justice, defending human rights, and supporting Liberia's reconciliation process.

"We assure you that these resources will be utilized responsibly and effectively in furtherance of the objectives for which they were provided," she added.