Ghana: ECG Invests Gh¢3m to Boost Power Stability in Accra West

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that it invested over GH¢3 million in the first quarter of the year to improve power reliability and stability in 40 communities across six districts in the Accra West Region.

The Accra West Regional General Manager of ECG, Ms Sariel Etwire, said the investments formed part of the company's ongoing efforts to resolve power supply challenges and enhance customer experience.

Speaking at a technical review meeting in Accra on Friday, Mrs Etwire stated that the company remained committed to delivering quality, reliable, and safe electricity services to support Ghana's economic growth and development.

She explained that key factors contributing to frequent transformer damage and overloading included illegal connections, uncleared vegetation, and vandalism.

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She noted that when transformers became overloaded, ECG risked losing them through burnouts, while customers experienced persistent low voltage and phase outages, particularly during peak hours.

Mrs Etwire urged customers and community leaders to remain vigilant and report any unauthorised persons interfering with ECG's network to the nearest office, adding that such cooperation would help safeguard power infrastructure and improve service delivery.

She further advised customers to prioritise safety by promptly reporting any fallen conductors, especially during and after rainfall, and encouraged communities to engage ECG district offices for assistance in trimming trees that encroach on power lines.

She indicated that beneficiary communities where overloaded, faulty, or vandalised transformers had been replaced or upgraded included Dunyo Township, Dunyo New Site, DVLA Kuntunse, Amasaman China Mall, Oduntia, Sarpeiman, Amasaman Market, Treba Junction, and Pokrom, among others, within the Nsawam and Amasaman districts.

Other beneficiary areas, she said, were located within the Bortianor, Dansoman, Ablekuma, and Achimota operational districts, including Odumase Junction, Ablekuma Joma, Nsakina, Gbawe, Anyaa Market, Israel Park, and surrounding communities.

Representatives of the beneficiary communities expressed appreciation for ECG's intervention and pledged their support in protecting installations from vandalism and illegal connections.

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The company, Ms Etwire added, was currently undertaking a large-scale installation and upgrade of transformers across its operational areas to address overloading challenges, a move expected to improve power reliability and reduce frequent outages.

She further noted that the Accra West Region oversees eight operational districts, namely Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle Bu, and Nsawam.